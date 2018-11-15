Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season

Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. Overall, it appears fund managers were doing more selling than buying of many popular tickers.

Surprisingly, no major fund manager mentioned below was buying or selling Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the third quarter, despite the stock dropping 18.4 percent in the past three months.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) in the third quarter, despite the stock dropping 18.4 percent in the past three months. Apple recieved three high-profile downgrades in the past couple of weeks, but fund managers were mostly indifferent about the stock in the third quarter. Coleman added to his stake while Einhorn reduced his.

Micron was an unpopular stock in the third quarter, with Einhorn, Tepper and Cooperman reducing their positions and nobody stepping in to buy the dip.

Among the FANG stocks, managers were most bearish on Facebook, with Tepper, Cooperman, Rosenstein, Coleman and Soros all reducing their stakes.

Warren Buffett went all-in on banks, buying JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, PNC Financial, Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS)

(NYSE: KORS) Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO)

(NASDAQ: TSCO) Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL)

Notable Q3 Sells/Decreases:

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

(NYSE: TWTR) Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

(NASDAQ: MU) TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX)

(NYSE: TJX) AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC)

(NYSE: BAC) Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA)

(NASDAQ: AABA) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG)

(NYSE: DG) Micron

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI)

Notable Q3 Sells/Decreases:

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)

(NASDAQ: DISH) Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX)

(NYSE: BOX) Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM)

(NYSE: HUM) Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY)

(NYSE: ALLY) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)

(NASDAQ: PYPL) Facebook

Micron

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF)

(NYSE: TIF) Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB)

(NASDAQ: GRUB) Facebook

Microsoft

Wells Fargo

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)

(NYSE: TWLO) JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD)

(NASDAQ: JD) Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE)

(NASDAQ: ADBE) Apple

Alibaba

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Twitter

Facebook

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS)

(NYSE: GS) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

(NYSE: JPM) Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

(NYSE: ORCL) PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC)

(NYSE: PNC) Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV)

(NYSE: TRV) U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB)

(NYSE: USB) Bank of America

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)

(NASDAQ: KHC) Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)

(NYSE: K) Alibaba

Microsoft

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

(NYSE: CVX) Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

(NASDAQ: INTC) Facebook

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT)

(NYSE: DVMT) Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN)

(NYSE: EGN) Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW)

(NYSE: VMW) Cigna

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX)

(NYSE: UTX) Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)

Notable Q3 Sells/Reductions:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP)

(NASDAQ: ADP) Mondelez International (NYSE: MDLZ)

(NYSE: MDLZ) Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG)

(NYSE: CMG) Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC)

Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners

Notable Q3 Buys/Increases:

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG)

Notable Q3 Sells/Decreases:

SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY)

(NYSE: SYY) Pentair PLC (NYSE: PNR)

