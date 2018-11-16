Hublock Becomes A Member Of The Blockchain In Transport Alliance

Hublock, a software solution based on data-sharing layer has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards relating to blockchain in the transportation/logistics/supply chain marketplace.

Blockchain helps companies in the transportation, logistics and freight marketplaces digitally identify and track transactions, contracts and shipments as part of a distributed ledger system, making operations more transparent and reliable. Blockchain can help organizations improve customer experiences and create new revenue streams by improving fleet management and other areas.

Hublock will apply its deep engineering knowledge and experience in logistics expertise to BiTA in order to help create blockchain solutions for the industry. Finding new uses for blockchain in transportation/ logistics will fit in under Hublock's focus on using data-sharing to solve industry issues. Hublock uses data to create optimized solutions and automated workflows for logistics companies. It will use technologies such as blockchain with machine learning to enhance business performance. As part of BiTA, Hublock will look for ways to leverage blockchain and data-sharing in areas such as supply chain management.

"For more than 20 years I have been managing transport companies in several European countries and during that time, I have encountered various problems in the logistics sector that force our clients to incur unnecessary expenses. These problems are often the result of outdated IT technology that is not adapted to the needs of the market, and consequently our clients do not develop or grow as well as they might," said Matthias Grimling, CEO and Founder of Hublock. "Together with our partners from the logistics sector and our clients, Hublock seeks to create a system that would enable the use of the latest IT solutions, such as blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI). With those tools, Hublock can help meet the needs arising in the dynamically developing B2B and B2C markets. With assistance from Hublock, our clients can be more fully integrated with existing and new IT solutions in the logistics sector."

According to Oliver Haines, Vice President of BiTA-Europe, "On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome Hublock to the Alliance. The company's expertise across the information technology platform will help speed the development of blockchain standards." Haines continued, "In the supply chain, services like those Hublock provides can help companies create new revenue streams and value by enabling a system to complete transactions, track shipments and manage fleets."

About Hublock.io

Hublock is a platform enabling effortless global real-time communication between all participants of logistical processes. Its software solutions allow the company to gather a wide range of data from external partners and logistics companies, allowing them to reduce costs and optimize their own assets using automated workflow customized for each asset (milestone, stage, package, driver, warehouse). At Hublock, we look deeper to help companies make data-based decisions. As a result, logistics companies fully utilize vehicle space, eliminate empty runs, speed up the delivery process and solve the issue of undelivered parcels due to the recipient's absence.

Hublock provides global real-time information about routes and available cargo capacity. The platform also introduces wholly new delivery options, such as car trunk delivery, GPS coordinates delivery or neighborhood point-of-delivery (PoD) network.

Hublock's European locations include: Hamburg, Germany; Cracow, Poland; and Tallinn, Estonia. For more information about the company, visit www.hublock.io

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with more than 450 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (USA); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit www.bita.studio/.

