How Can Tech Help Drivers Sleep?

On average, according to recent estimates, truckers get 4.78 hours of sleep per day. The lack of sleep frequently results in drowsiness, which leads to all manner of safety-related issues, but also speaks to general quality of life issues for drivers. In the U.S., over 110,000 people are injured and more than 5,000 are killed per year in motor vehicle accidents involving commercial trucks. Working as a truck driver is an immensely demanding job, and it is the responsibility of both the drivers and carriers to ensure they are getting enough sleep to fulfill their duties safely and efficiently. It happens that a lot of drivers have sleep disorders, and they also happen to be driving huge machines.

An upcoming player in the health and tech market is startup dayzz, a subsidiary of Maarbarot Products, an Israeli developer, manufacturer, and marketer of advanced nutrition and health products. Since July 2017, dayzz has been developing an evidence-based, personalized sleep training app for enterprise workforces to improve sleep quality while reducing healthcare and employer costs.

FreightWaves spoke with CEO Amir Inditzky and chief science officer, Dr. Mairav Cohen-Zion, about how dayzz works. "Effectively treating sleep conditions necessitates a thorough understanding and attention to individual elements. dayzz achieves just that by offering a one stop source of known high-quality, effective sleep solutions integrated into an individualized tailored sleep management program," says Cohen-Zion.

The developing tech is created to diagnose and treat better ways to sleep. "What is already happening in this market is that dayzz is seeking to give an end-to-end solution. From training through helping the user to keep track of the training. We're gaining data from all kinds of data points and we're able to create smart data points to work with the user. This kind of dialog and training plan helps us to solve this problem better than ever before," says Inditzky.

"The app synchronizes with your Garmin or your other devices to optimize the treatment," he adds.

Sometimes app information might reveal a sleep apnea condition. For most patients, sleep apnea is for life and when you're diagnosed with it, it is highly recommended that you're proactive in your prescribed treatment therapy. This is a critical time to begin CPAP therapy, but for many the information is overwhelming.

"So what happens—not only in the trucking industry but everywhere—the conversion rate of people working with sleep apnea treatment plans often don't follow through because it's uncomfortable and difficult," says Cohen-Zion. "The CPAP device itself is uncomfortable or scary for many reasons—both physically and psychologically—people want to avoid it. You're also often on your own adjusting to it."

"This is tailored and customized therapy so that people can address each individual problem. Studies have shown when you give that personal attention people don't feel so alone and success rates rise exponentially," says Cohen-Zion. "The beauty of the app is that you can take it home with you. It tracks you. Keeps up with all your stats. It's there to envelop you and support every aspect of your life."

Currently, the app is aimed at every data point, and it doesn't necessarily mean it has to work with a CPAP device.

"There's all kinds of sleep disorders," says Cohen-Zion. "The treatment may not be for a CPAP device. Most often it's about behaviors."

"With drivers it's very complex to treat. In order to help them we are creating this data protocol to deal with sleepwalking, and also disorders that can be related to jet lag and changing time zones. We are aiming at the trucking industry with a specific vertical for them," says Inditzky.

"Besides the CPAP, we work on creating a better environment, a day-to-day routine. Cognitive therapy is a part of this process," adds Cohen-Zion.

According to the dayzz team, sleep apnea actually tends to be diagnosed in around 30-35 percent of those who struggle with sleep. Insomnia is rated around 25 percent. Short sleep times in general are simply part of what makes it challenging for life on the road, not to mention meeting challenging and often inflexible hours-of-service obligations.

The aim of the dayzz team is to treat employees, so they're looking to work with asset-based carriers in order to help them lower their risk, their health care system, and their turnover.

Currently the app is in beta testing. They're in the validation process and evaluating the product's ability with clinical trials being conducted both in Israel and the U.S.

Consumers are also beta testing the app within droid hardware, and they are getting data based upon user feedback. By the beginning of 2019 they anticipate enough downloads in the consumer market to have a thorough and complete first clinical trial.

Dr. Cohen-Zion says fatigue and sleepiness is something a lot of drivers have learned to live with, "and we are offering an alternative. We can offer a better way of life. We've been showing excellent results in productivity, a reduction in traffic accidents and work-related accidents, and improved health."

