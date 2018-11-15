34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 23.4 percent to $0.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS up from last year.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 16.7 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.17 percent on Wednesday.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc (NYSE: CGA) rose 12.5 percent to $0.60 in pre-market trading following a year-over-year improvement in Q1 EPS and sales.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 8.8 percent to $16.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of electronic bingo content in Canada.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) shares rose 6.5 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) rose 6.1 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 6.1 percent to $0.67 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 5.6 percent to $232.10 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 5.1 percent to $46.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) rose 5.1 percent to $2.87 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.60 percent on Wednesday.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) rose 4.7 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after declining 23.65 percent on Wednesday.
- 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) rose 4.1 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) rose 4 percent to $33.79 in pre-market trading after the company and United Therapeutics reported a global license deal for Ralinepag.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 3.4 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.72 percent on Wednesday.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) rose 3.3 percent to $5.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY18 earnings guidance.
Losers
- CDTi Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ: CDTI) fell 67 percent to $0.48 in pre-market trading following news the company will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq.
- Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 36 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading following news of default event, reduced guidance and evaluation of strategic alternatives by the company's Board.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 29.8 percent to $1.44 in pre-market trading after 'disappointing' Q3 results, 'lower exports out of US Gulf,' according to Chair, CEO Valentios Valentis.
- Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares fell 26.9 percent to $0.49 in pre-market trading despite reporting a better-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ: NVCN) fell 20.1 percent to $1.43 in pre-market trading following worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) fell 17.7 percent to $13.70 in pre-market trading.
- Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) shares fell 15 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading amid Q3 sales miss and soft FY18 guidance.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 14.2 percent to $0.97 in pre-market following Q3 results.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 13.2 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading following a mixed Q3 earnings report.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 13.1 percent to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter results.
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 12.3 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading amid news of an undisclosed size common stock offering.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) shares fell 7.7 percent to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) fell 7.1 percent to $9.48 in pre-market trading after declining 6.16 percent on Wednesday.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 6.3 percent to $73.11 in pre-market trading. NetApp reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company projected Q3 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 6.2 percent to $8.44 in pre-market trading.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) fell 6.2 percent to $11.62 in pre-market trading after rising 4.29 percent on Wednesday.
- Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) shares fell 5.7 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading.
- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 4.8 percent to $16.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.94 percent on Wednesday.
- KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: KREF) fell 4.2 percent to $19.70 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
