7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares are up 26 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $2.596 billion, beating estimates by $56 million. The company sees fourth-quarter sales growth of 8-13 percent on a year-over-year basis.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 3 percent after a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings of 75 cents per share beat estimates by three cents. Sales of $13.1 billion beat the $112.87 billion estimate.
Losers
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares are down 23 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.20) down from $(0.07) year-over-year. Sales came in at $7.42 million, beating estimates by $820,000.
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $1.06, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came $1.517 billion, beating estimates by $7 million.
