Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2018 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
Related PXLW
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Related MMLP
Can Midstream Partners (MMLP) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive This Quarter?
8 Stocks Which Plummeted Three Days On Increasing Volume

Gainers

  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares are up 26 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $2.596 billion, beating estimates by $56 million. The company sees fourth-quarter sales growth of 8-13 percent on a year-over-year basis.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up 3 percent after a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings of 75 cents per share beat estimates by three cents. Sales of $13.1 billion beat the $112.87 billion estimate.

Losers

  • Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares are down 23 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.20) down from $(0.07) year-over-year. Sales came in at $7.42 million, beating estimates by $820,000.
  • Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are down 6 percent despite reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $1.06, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came $1.517 billion, beating estimates by $7 million.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + HSDT)

8 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2018
Cold Start: Worries About Hawkish Fed, Rising Prices Seem To Weigh On Sentiment
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Albermarle, Cisco And More
Wild Times: Market Seems To Seek Solid Ground After Monday's Manic
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PXLW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pan American Drops 10% On Plans To Acquire Tahoe: Look for More Risk Before A Cyclical Bounce