Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 100 Points; EverQuote Shares Drop After Q3 Results

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.53 percent to 25,252.03 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.02 percent to 7,202.62. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.19 percent to 2,721.01 .

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Tuesday afternoon, the industrial shares climbed 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) up 12 percent, and Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) up 11 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 0.7 percent.

Top Headline

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Home Depot posted Q3 earnings of $2.51 per share on sales of $26.3 billion. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.27 per share on sales of $26.25 billion.

The company now projects full-year profit of $9.75 per share and sales to rise by around 7.2 percent.

Equities Trading UP

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares shot up 20 percent to $34.65 after reporting Q3 results.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) got a boost, shooting up 33 percent to $11.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSE: SVT) shares were also up, gaining 22 percent to $12.075 following Q3 results. Servotronics reported Q3 earnings of $0.61 per share on sales of $12.77 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares dropped 40 percent to $7.14. EverQuote posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $41.75 million. The company expects Q4 sales of $37.4 million to $39.0 million and FY18 sales of $161 million to $162.6 million.

Shares of CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ: CTIB) were down 20 percent to $3.10. CTI Industries posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $11.53 million.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) was down, falling around 24 percent to $3.82 after the company reported a $470 million senior secured notes private offering and a concurrent $55 million convertible senior notes private offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4.12 percent to $57.46 while gold traded down 0.09 percent to $1,202.40.

Silver traded down 0.04 percent Tuesday to $14.005, while copper rose 0.52 percent to $2.6905.

Eurozone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.67 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.76 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index surged 0.90 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX rose 1.34 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.85 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.01 percent.

Economics

The NFIB small business optimism index fell 0.5 point to a reading of 107.4 for October.

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 0.2 percent during the first week of November versus October.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Boise, Idaho at 5:00 p.m. ET.