Today's Pickup: DHL Hopes To Attract Drivers By Getting Them Out Of The Truck

Deutsche Post DHL Group has taken a new approach to recruiting driving in Europe: offering to rotate them out of driving roles when capacity is not so tight.

FreightWaves Bulk and Intermodal Editor Michael Angell reported the recruitment drive comes as the industry anticipates the existing driver shortage to grow in Germany. The aim of the program is to fill capacity gaps, particularly during peak season, then allow drivers to rotate into warehousing and terminal roles in periods of slack capacity.

"If the peak season is done, they will still have a safe, reliable position supporting people in the warehouses," said DP DHL spokesperson David Stoeppler.

The goal of the recruitment strategy is to smooth out DHL Freight's capacity between busy and slack periods, according to Stoeppler.

Did You Know?

Maine produces about 120 million pounds of lobster annually, compared to a paltry 25 million from the non-Maine New England states combined every year.

Quotable

"You come into peak in a more normalized environment, but the demand is there, and the demand is strong, even as it compares to last year." — Werner Enterprises President and CEO Derek Leathers, on this year's peak season as it compares to last year's peak season

In Other News

Amazon announces New York and Virginia as HQ2 picks. Amazon laid out its plans for two of the biggest economic development projects in the country on Tuesday, announcing that it will put major corporate outposts in New York City and Arlington, Virginia. (The New York Times)

Trump's steel tariffs create big profits but few new jobs. Even if tariffs prompt firms to expand, they are not likely to add large numbers of factory jobs because they have stayed competitive by slashing the amount of labor required to make steel. (Reuters)

Nestlé launches helpline to combat labor issues in palm oil supply chain. Nestlé is partnering with Sime Darby Plantation on a "helpline" project to eliminate human and labor rights abuses in their shared palm oil supply chain. (Supply Chain Drive)

In battle for workers, Walmart promises steadier schedules. Walmart is rolling out a new system for scheduling its more than 1 million U.S. store workers, as the country's largest private employer aims to hold down labor costs while offering more stable schedules to attract workers. (The Wall Street Journal)

Lime issues global recall for one of its electric scooter models. The fast-growing electric-scooter company Lime has decided to immediately remove one of its models from every city across the globe after determining that it could break apart while in use.(The Washington Post)

Final Thoughts

Following a record-setting September, fleets continued to order trailers at near-record rates in October, according to data from both ACT Research and FTR.

FreightWaves' Managing Editor Brian Straight reported the story, noting ACT said trailer manufacturers booked a preliminary total of 55,250 unit orders in October, just off September's record 58,200-unit rate. FTR reported a total of 53,000 units.

"After posting the highest monthly net order volume in history in September, the trailer industry continued at a breakneck pace in October. Our projection ranks October as the second-best net order month in history, up more than 70 percent year-over-year," said Frank Maly, ACT's Director of CV Transportation Analysis & Research.

FTR said that OEMs are now taking build orders for the second half of 2019.