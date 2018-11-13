A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis, Minnesota at 10:00 a.m. ET, while San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Boise, Idaho at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 165 points to 25,546, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 19.25 points to 2,747.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 69 points to 6,904.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.97 percent to trade at $68.74 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 2.15 percent to trade at $58.64 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.37 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.46 percent and German DAX 30 index climbed 0.80 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.21 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.45 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.06 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.62 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.93 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.95 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Nomura downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Buy to Neutral.
KeyCorp shares rose 0.16 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
