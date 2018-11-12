5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are up 37 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at 8 percent per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares are up 19 percent after falling 13 percent in the regular session.
Losers
- Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares are down 7 percent after reporting its first earnings report as a public company. Third quarter earnings came in at $(1.24), down from $(0.61) year-over-year. Sales came in at $73.63 million, up from $50.75 million year-over-year. The issued strong fourth quarter sales guidance.
- Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are down 1.5 percent after rising 15 percent during the day.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.
