5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2018 4:57pm
Gainers

  • Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares are up 37 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings. Earnings came in at 8 percent per share, up from $(0.05) in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $4.861 million, up from $3.982 million year-over-year.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ: PXS) shares are up 19 percent after falling 13 percent in the regular session.

Losers

  • Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) shares are down 7 percent after reporting its first earnings report as a public company. Third quarter earnings came in at $(1.24), down from $(0.61) year-over-year. Sales came in at $73.63 million, up from $50.75 million year-over-year. The issued strong fourth quarter sales guidance.
  • Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares are down 1.5 percent after rising 15 percent during the day.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares are down 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

