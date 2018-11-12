Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) website appears down for many users across the world.

Several users have tweeted a blank web page that says, "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

The company hasn't addressed or given an update since Monday's outage occurred around 1 p.m. ET. Update: As of 1:45 pm. ET, Facebook appeared to be up and running like normal.

The company prides itself on never crashing, although it has gone down a few times over the years. The latest outage before Monday occurred in January of 2015, when the company "introduced a change that affected our configuration systems."

Facebook's stock was down along with the broader tech markets Monday. Shares appeared to dip lower when news of its outage began to spread.

At time of publication, Facebook traded down about 2.8 percent at $140.93 per share.

