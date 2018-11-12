Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Crashes For Many Users

Jason Shubnell  
November 12, 2018 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Facebook Crashes For Many Users
Related FB
The US, China And One Internet ETF
Communication Services Sector Gets An Equal-Weight ETF
Instagram spurred Citron's Left to cover Facebook short (Seeking Alpha)

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) website appears down for many users across the world.

Several users have tweeted a blank web page that says, "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

The company hasn't addressed or given an update since Monday's outage occurred around 1 p.m. ET. Update: As of 1:45 pm. ET, Facebook appeared to be up and running like normal.

The company prides itself on never crashing, although it has gone down a few times over the years. The latest outage before Monday occurred in January of 2015, when the company "introduced a change that affected our configuration systems."

Facebook's stock was down along with the broader tech markets Monday. Shares appeared to dip lower when news of its outage began to spread.

At time of publication, Facebook traded down about 2.8 percent at $140.93 per share.

Related Links:

Analysts Parse Facebook's Growth, Revenue Trends After Mixed Q3 Print

Are Investors Overlooking Facebook's True Potential?

Posted-In: News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

The US, China And One Internet ETF
Communication Services Sector Gets An Equal-Weight ETF
Tariffs, Drug Prices, Legislative Gridlock: What Economists Are Watching Following The Midterm Election
IMX Dips In October, But Investors Remain Bullish
Investor Movement Index October Summary
Here's What's At Stake For Your Investments In The 2018 Midterms
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Roller Coaster Ride For ReShape Lifesciences Stock

Tyson Foods Q4 Earnings Preview