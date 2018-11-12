54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) jumped 186 percent to $6.35 after the company earlier announced the completion of an investigator meeting for its ReShape vest clinical trial in the EU.
- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI) shares climbed 51.5 percent to $37.645 after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 23 percent to $3.5678.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) jumped 19.1 percent to $3.68 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 14.4 percent to $5.25.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) gained 13.2 percent to $11.50 after the company received an acquisition offer at $16 per share.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) surged 11.8 percent to $13.40.
- Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 11.7 percent to $4.62.
- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) rose 11.6 percent to $43.58 after NASCAR offered to acquire the company for $42 per share.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) jumped 10.3 percent to $14.02 after the company disclosed Phase 2 data for AG10 In symptomatic patients with mutant or wild-type TTR amyloid cardiomyopathy.
- athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) gained 9.6 percent to $131.84
-
- UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) rose 9.2 percent to $36.04.
- B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares jumped 8.1 percent to $10.9304.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) climbed 7.7 percent to $2.52.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 7 percent to $5.73. Lannett will receive $50m upfront payment from amneal pharma for exclusive distribution of Levothyroxine sodium tablets.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 6.8 percent to $2.8841.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) rose 5.6 percent to $64.83 following Q3 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares tumbled 29.4 percent to $5.35 after reporting Phase 2 data for MPC-150-IM, its treatment candidate for end-stage heart failure with LVADs.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) dipped 29.2 percent to $1.6997. JP Morgan downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) from Neutral to Underweight, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shares tumbled 28.7 percent to $39.88 after the company cut Q2 guidance.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 26.4 percent to $2.5925 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dropped 21 percent to $19.7562.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 19.2 percent to $3.41 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dipped 17.3 percent to $1.86. Wedbush downgraded Achaogen from Outperform to Neutral, while H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 17.1 percent to $33.35 after announcing $940 million of Singles Day sales.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 16.4 percent to $33.37 as investors grow increasingly concerned about the financial impact of the California wildfires.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 15.3 percent to $32.19.
- PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares declined 15.1 percent to $7.4075. PHI on Friday posted a Q3 loss of $11.5 million.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares dropped 14.1 percent to $83.97.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 13.9 percent to $2.3475. Global Eagle Entertainment reported downbeat quarterly results on Friday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares dipped 13.6 percent to $8.09 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 13.5 percent to $41.5101.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dropped 13 percent to $2.9401 following Q3 earnings.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 12.3 percent to $20.70.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 12.1 percent to $5.242 after reporting Q3 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) declined 12 percent to $18.53 after its REDUCE-IT 'Total Mortality' endpoint did not achieve statistical significance.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) dipped 11.8 percent to $14.19. Vertical Group downgraded GrafTech International from Buy to Sell.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) dropped 11.7 percent to $36.5207.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares dipped 11.7 percent to $8.3013.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 11.6 percent to $108.3388.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) declined 11.5 percent to $3.30.
- Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) dropped 11.3 percent to $7.48.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 10.8 percent to $361.595. Abiomed disclosed that the FDA safety study of unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion in heart attack patients is safe and feasible.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares tumbled 9.5 percent to $13.10.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) dipped 9.4 percent to $14.18.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) fell 9.2 percent to $19.75.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) dropped 9.1 percent to $2.02 after surging 25.42 percent on Friday.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares tumbled 9.1 percent to $67.87.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) dropped 8.6 percent to $2.96. Raymond James downgrades Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) fell 8.5 percent to $50.31. Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness from Outperform to Neutral.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 8 percent to $38.41 after reports the FDA wants to ban menthol cigarettes.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 7.2 percent to $13.74.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 7.1 percent to $7.98 after CEO Larry Culp told CNBC the company may sell assets to raise cash in order to reduce leverage.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 6.3 percent to $101.51 after the company announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.