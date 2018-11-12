Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2018 12:38pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) jumped 186 percent to $6.35 after the company earlier announced the completion of an investigator meeting for its ReShape vest clinical trial in the EU.
  • Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI) shares climbed 51.5 percent to $37.645 after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion.
  • Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 23 percent to $3.5678.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) jumped 19.1 percent to $3.68 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 14.4 percent to $5.25.
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) gained 13.2 percent to $11.50 after the company received an acquisition offer at $16 per share.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) surged 11.8 percent to $13.40.
  • Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) rose 11.7 percent to $4.62.
  • International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) rose 11.6 percent to $43.58 after NASCAR offered to acquire the company for $42 per share.
  • Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) jumped 10.3 percent to $14.02 after the company disclosed Phase 2 data for AG10 In symptomatic patients with mutant or wild-type TTR amyloid cardiomyopathy.
  • athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) gained 9.6 percent to $131.84
  •  
  • UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) rose 9.2 percent to $36.04.
  • B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ: BCOM) shares jumped 8.1 percent to $10.9304.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) climbed 7.7 percent to $2.52.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 7 percent to $5.73. Lannett will receive $50m upfront payment from amneal pharma for exclusive distribution of Levothyroxine sodium tablets.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 6.8 percent to $2.8841.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) rose 5.6 percent to $64.83 following Q3 results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares tumbled 29.4 percent to $5.35 after reporting Phase 2 data for MPC-150-IM, its treatment candidate for end-stage heart failure with LVADs.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) dipped 29.2 percent to $1.6997. JP Morgan downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) from Neutral to Underweight, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shares tumbled 28.7 percent to $39.88 after the company cut Q2 guidance.
  • Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) dropped 26.4 percent to $2.5925 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) dropped 21 percent to $19.7562.
  • GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 19.2 percent to $3.41 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday.
  • Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) dipped 17.3 percent to $1.86. Wedbush downgraded Achaogen from Outperform to Neutral, while H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 17.1 percent to $33.35 after announcing $940 million of Singles Day sales.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 16.4 percent to $33.37 as investors grow increasingly concerned about the financial impact of the California wildfires.
  • II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 15.3 percent to $32.19.
  • PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHII) shares declined 15.1 percent to $7.4075. PHI on Friday posted a Q3 loss of $11.5 million.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares dropped 14.1 percent to $83.97.
  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 13.9 percent to $2.3475. Global Eagle Entertainment reported downbeat quarterly results on Friday.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares dipped 13.6 percent to $8.09 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 13.5 percent to $41.5101.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dropped 13 percent to $2.9401 following Q3 earnings.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 12.3 percent to $20.70.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 12.1 percent to $5.242 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) declined 12 percent to $18.53 after its REDUCE-IT 'Total Mortality' endpoint did not achieve statistical significance.
  • GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) dipped 11.8 percent to $14.19. Vertical Group downgraded GrafTech International from Buy to Sell.
  • Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) dropped 11.7 percent to $36.5207.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares dipped 11.7 percent to $8.3013.
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 11.6 percent to $108.3388.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) declined 11.5 percent to $3.30.
  • Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) dropped 11.3 percent to $7.48.
  • ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 10.8 percent to $361.595. Abiomed disclosed that the FDA safety study of unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion in heart attack patients is safe and feasible.
  • Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares tumbled 9.5 percent to $13.10.
  • Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) dipped 9.4 percent to $14.18.
  • KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) fell 9.2 percent to $19.75.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) dropped 9.1 percent to $2.02 after surging 25.42 percent on Friday.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares tumbled 9.1 percent to $67.87.
  • Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) dropped 8.6 percent to $2.96. Raymond James downgrades Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) fell 8.5 percent to $50.31. Macquarie downgraded Planet Fitness from Outperform to Neutral.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 8 percent to $38.41 after reports the FDA wants to ban menthol cigarettes.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 7.2 percent to $13.74.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dropped 7.1 percent to $7.98 after CEO Larry Culp told CNBC the company may sell assets to raise cash in order to reduce leverage.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 6.3 percent to $101.51 after the company announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD + ABEO)

25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Leukemia Drug Trial Meets Endpoint, Denali Strikes Collaboration Deal
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Takes Full Control Of Cystic Fibrosis Program, Amgen Slashes Cholesterol Drug Price
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RSLS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Things Are Going From Bad To Worse For GE