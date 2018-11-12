A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in Idaho Falls, Idaho at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 231 points to 25,969, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 30 points to 2,778.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 137 points to 7,029.00.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.27 percent to trade at $71.07 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.63 percent to trade at $60.57 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.01 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.30 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.71 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.14 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.14 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.09 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.12 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.22 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.98 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Sell to Neutral.
Finisar shares rose 15.41 percent to close at $21.79 on Friday.
Breaking News
- NASCAR offered to acquire International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ: ISCA) for $42 per share.
- Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion.
- Veritas Capital and Elliott Management will acquire athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) for $5.5 billion in cash, Reuters reported Sunday.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash. Qualtrics recently filed for a 20 million share initial public offering.
