85 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares gained 31.58 percent to close at $25.00.
- Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) rose 31.24 percent to close at $28.61 on Friday after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates.
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares jumped 30.65 percent to close at $12.19 on Friday after the company reported Q1 results.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) rose 23.45 percent to close at $48.01.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 22.45 percent to close at $21.00.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) rose 22.01 percent to close at $4.38 following Q3 earnings.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) surged 19.15 percent to close at $19.41 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) rose 18.05 percent to close at $15.11.
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) jumped 17.55 percent to close at $111.13 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 16.2 percent to close at $36.80 following Q3 results.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) jumped 15.56 percent to close at $2.60.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares rose 15.41 percent to close at $21.79 after II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) announced plans to buy the company for around $3.2 billion.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 13.52 percent to close at $13.94 following Q3 results.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 11.57 percent to close at $21.89 on Friday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 10.72 percent to close at $6.30.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) surged 10.66 percent to close at $4.05 on Friday.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 10.65 percent to close at $9.14 following Q1 earnings.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares rose 10 percent to close at $7.70.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) gained 9.94 percent to close at $13.71 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) jumped 9.27 percent to close at $8.96 following strong Q3 results.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) gained 7.86 percent to close at $6.45 after reporting Q3 results.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) rose 6.96 percent to close at $2.46.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares rose 5.77 percent to close at $15.96 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised 2018 EPS guidance.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 5.67 percent to close at $36.91 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 4.7 percent to close at $17.82 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) shares declined 49.22 percent to close at $2.27 on Friday after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) dipped 41.38 percent to close at $4.76 on Friday after the company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares tumbled 39.77 percent to close at $4.24 on Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) dropped 33.72 percent to close at $3.95 after the company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 30.86 percent to close at $4.84 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 28.62 percent to close at $2.32 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) declined 26.6 percent to close at $31.93. Yelp reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company expects issues that negatively impacted the third quarter to also impact the fourth quarter. The company lowered FY2018 sales guidance.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) fell 29.8 percent to close at $7.75 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates and issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) dropped 29.03 percent to close at $2.20 following Q3 results.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares fell 26.08 percent to close at $2.75.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) fell 25.36 percent to close at $21.52 after the company reported Q4 results and reported suspension of its quarterly dividend.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) fell 25.15 percent to close at $7.29 following Q3 results.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 24.23 percent to close at $6.63 after the company announced it expects 2018 revenue to be at the low end of its previously given guidance range.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 23.97 percent to close at $16.59 following Q3 results.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 23.24 percent to close at $3.60 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) tumbled 23.11 percent to close at $7.72 after the company announced it would acquire Columbia Helicopters for $560M, partially with newly issued stock, and reported worse than expected Q2 results.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) dropped 23.05 percent to close at $165.20 following Q2 earnings.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) dipped 21.49 percent to close at $7.82 following Q3 earnings.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) fell 21.45 percent to close at $15.67 following Q3 results.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) fell 21.05 percent to close at $17.195. Motorcar Parts of America disclosed that the company will delay filing of its Q2 10-Q.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 18.92 percent to close at $38.01 after the company announced plans to buy Finisar for around $3.2 billion.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares dropped 18.8 percent to close at $25.10.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) dipped 18.76 percent to close at $16.02 after Q4 EPS and sales guidance was lower than analysts expected.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 18.73 percent to close at $13.02. Omeros posted a Q3 loss of $0.81 per share on sales of $4.608 million. The company also reported pricing of $210 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) fell 18.57 percent to close at $16.80 after the company missed EPS and revenue estimates and issued FY18 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) fell 18.53 percent to close at $10.77.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares dropped 18.37 percent to close at $14.44 after reporting Q3 results.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) dipped 18.1 percent to close at $11.155 after the company announced it will not present initial SB-525 data at the ASH18 conference in December.
- MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) dropped 17.7 percent to close at $27.66 after Q1 gross margins decreased from 27.9% to 24.8% and Q2 guidance was lower than expected.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) dipped 17.27 percent to close at $3.855 following Q3 results.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) tumbled 17.05 percent to close at $22.18.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) dropped 16.49 percent to close at $39.92.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares fell 16.13 percent to close at $6.76 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 16.11 percent to close at $3.28 after reporting proposed public offering of common stock.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) dropped 16.02 percent to close at $54.74 following Q1 earnings.
- Tredegar Corporation (NYSE: TG) dropped 15.96 percent to close at $16.75 following Q3 earnings.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 15.77 percent to close at $15.38.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares dropped 15.72 percent to close at $10.055 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) dropped 15.5 percent to close at $17.205 on Friday.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares tumbled 15.38 percent to close at $5.28 following Q3 earnings.
- EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) shares fell 15.37 percent to close at $34.70 after reporting Q1 results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 15.35 percent to close at $2.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) dropped 15.12 percent to close at $2.47.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) fell 15.09 percent to close at $2.25.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) dropped 14.1 percent to close at $10.05. following Q3 earnings.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dropped 14 percent to close at $18.79.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dipped 13.95 percent to close at $5.955 on Friday.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares declined 13.67 percent to close at $17.50 following Q3 earnings.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 12.39 percent to close at $55.01 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 11.41 percent to close at $2.64 following Q3 results.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) fell 11.33 percent to close at $1.80 following Q1 earnings.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) dipped 10.85 percent to close at $232.01 following Q3 results.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) dropped 10.47 percent to close at $19.06.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) fell 10.29 percent to close at $18.91. Centurylink reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 8.08 percent to close at $76.66 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) fell 7.68 percent to close at $25.61 following Q3 results.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 7.29 percent to close at $5.98 following Q3 results.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 6.71 percent to close at $32.65 after dropping 4.48 percent on Thursday.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) dipped 5.3 percent to close at $17.50 following Q3 earnings.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) fell 5.1 percent to close at $21.03 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common units.
