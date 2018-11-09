Market Overview

TFI International Names David Saperstein CFO
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
November 09, 2018 3:20pm   Comments
TFI International, a Montreal, Canada-based transport and logistics company, made two significant personnel announcements this week. David Saperstein has been promoted to chief financial officer of TFI International and Greg Orr, currently president of U.S. Truckload, has been promoted to executive vice president of U.S. Truckload.

Orr first joined TFI in 2017 as senior vice president, CFI. He was appointed president of CFI, the former Con-way Truckload company, in January 2018. Previously, he was president of Action Resources, an over-the-road hazardous waste hauler, and president of Con-way Multimodal.

"Greg has been the driving force behind our recent success at CFI, and his promotion reflects our focus on developing our world class leadership team at our rapidly growing U.S. Truckload operations," said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI, in a statement. "I am confident in Greg's ability to leverage his extensive industry background and leadership skills to propel our U.S. Truckload operations to the next level."

Saperstein is currently vice president of mergers and acquisitions. He will assume the duties of CFO on January 1, 2019, upon the retirement of Greg Rumble. Saperstein spent 15 years in investment banking at several firms in the U.S. and Europe, including time at Goldman Sachs, before joining TFI in 2016.

"As part of our executive succession planning efforts, we are extremely pleased to have David seamlessly step into this important role," stated Bédard. "Over the past two years, while leading our very active M&A program, David has been integrally involved with Greg and his finance team. In addition, David brings capital markets expertise and a superb financial background and is already well known by the investment community. We expect a seamless transition as we continue to grow our business."

