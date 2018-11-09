34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares rose 28 percent to $24.17 in pre-market trading after II-VI announced plans to buy the company for around $3.2 billion.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 25 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) rose 22.7 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading. NII Holdings posted a Q3 loss of $0.50 per share on sales of $141.7 million on Thursday.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) rose 19.1 percent to $19.40 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 10.9 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) rose 9.8 percent to $40.83 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.83 percent on Thursday.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) rose 8.2 percent to $26.77 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 6.7 percent to $29.60 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) rose 5.3percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) rose 5 percent to $42.35 in pre-market trading.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 4.8 percent to $36.60 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) rose 4.8 percent to $3.51 in pre-market trading.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 3.4 percent to $8.16 in pre-market trading. CooTek is expected to release Q3 earnings on November 14.
Losers
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) fell 30.5 percent to $30.22 in pre-market trading. Yelp reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company expects issues that negatively impacted the third quarter to also impact the fourth quarter. The company lowered FY2018 sales guidance.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 23.5 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) fell 20 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 17.1 percent to $5.80 in pre-market after the company reported Q1 results.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) fell 15.4 percent to $17.45 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 results.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 13.8 percent to $3.37 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed public offering of common stock.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 12.5 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) fell 12.1 percent to $5.04 in pre-market trading after declining 3.70 percent on Thursday.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares fell 11.5 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 10.6 percent to $41.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to buy Finisar for around $3.2 billion.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares fell 10 percent to $110.00 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 9.5 percent to $56.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) fell 9.3 percent to $20.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of public offering of common units.
- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 8.4 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 7.6 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after reporting September operating update.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 7.1 percent to $77.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) shares fell 7 percent to $15.30 in pre-market trading.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) fell 5.6 percent to $19.90 in pre-market trading. Centurylink reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 5.5 percent to $8.62 in pre-market trading.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) fell 5 percent to $66.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.28 percent on Thursday.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 4.6 percent to $33.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.48 percent on Thursday.
