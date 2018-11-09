Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2018 5:20am   Comments
  • The Producer Price Index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York, NY at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in New York, NY at 8:50 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington DC at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

