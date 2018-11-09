80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares surged 37.27 percent to close at $3.72 on Thursday. Releasing the first human clinical trial results of its cancer vaccine, Nantkwest said all 30 patients with advanced metastatic cancer refractory to multiple previous therapies receiving NK cell fusion and novel cancer memory vaccine reported zero incidence of cytokinase release syndrome. In highly refractory late-stage advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer about 90 percent disease control was achieved, with median overall survival of 9.5 months or greater, while 80 percent disease control was achieved in highly refractory late-stage advanced metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) gained 35.81 percent to close at $5.84 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) climbed 31.47 percent to close at $3.30 following strong Q3 results.
- Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: ORM) rose 29.88 percent to close at $19.43. Ready Capital announced a merger with Owens Realty Mortgage in an all-stock deal.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) rose 27.57 percent to close at $27.35 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 guidance.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) gained 25.42 percent to close at $26.74 following Q3 results.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) shares jumped 23.19 percent to close at $12.91 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 22.58 percent to close at $8.47 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares rose 21.85 percent to close at $9.09 following Q3 earnings.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) climbed 21.41 percent to close at $23.14 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) rose 20.52 percent to close at $2.76 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares rose 20.22 percent to close at $22.59 after the company posted stronger-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) gained 20.22 percent to close at $5.35 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) rose 19.68 percent to close at $20.07.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) climbed 19.06 percent to close at $16.99 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) gained 18.53 percent to close at $19.00.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 16.57 percent to close at $4.01.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) jumped 16.5 percent to close at $12.00 following Q3 results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 16.24 percent to close at $3.15.
- Quantum Corporation (NYSE: QTM) shares jumped 16.09 percent to close at $2.67.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares gained 15.73 percent to close at $5.96 following Q2 earnings.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) rose 15.61 percent to close at $19.63 following Q4 earnings.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) rose 15.26 percent to close at $66.93 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) gained 15.19 percent to close at $29.35 following strong Q3 earnings.
- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) rose 14.87 percent to close at $22.48 following Q3 earnings.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) surged 14.72 percent to close at $23.46 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) shares gained 14.68 percent to close at $7.42 following Q3 results.
- the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE: RUBI) shares rose 14.66 percent to close at $3.99 following strong Q3 results.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 14.14 percent to close at $4.52.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares gained 14.07 percent to close at $5.27 following Q3 earnings.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 13.94 percent to close at $3.27 following Q3 results.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) jumped 12.94 percent to close at $21.82 following Q3 results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained 11.97 percent to close at $21.70 following Q3 results.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose 11.48 percent to close at $51.47 after the company beat Q3 sales estimates.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) rose 10.71 percent to close at $38.04 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) shares rose 10.4 percent to close at $30.68 after Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) announced plans to purchase the company at $31.75 per share in cash. ARRIS also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 10 percent to close at $3.41 after reporting Q3 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 9.09 percent to close at $5.40 after reporting Q3 results.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) rose 8.79 percent to close at $78.00 as the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY18 guidance.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) gained 7.83 percent to close at $53.00 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) jumped 6.71 percent to close at $3.50 following Q3 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 5.76 percent to close at $21.85 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) rose 5.08 percent to close at $49.65 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and issued strong Q4 guidance.
Losers
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) shares tumbled 54.61 percent to close at $2.56 on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) dipped 34.39 percent to close at $8.07 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) fell 30.95 percent to close at $43.43 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to purchase Stitch for $60 million in cash.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) dropped 29.67 percent to close at $1.94.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 27.74 percent to close at $18.26 after reporting Q3 earnings. Alliance One reported plans to consolidate US tobacco processing operations to its Wilson, North Carolina facility by September 2019.
- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) dipped 25.74 percent to close at $22.56 following downbeat Q1 results.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares dropped 25.1 percent to close at $1.82. Flotek Industries posted Q3 adjusted loss of $0.06 per share on sales of $71 million. Superior Energy Services will replace Flotek Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, November 14.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares tumbled 23.44 percent to close at $21.66 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares fell 23.42 percent to close at $2.91 after reporting Q3 results.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 22.29 percent to close at $45.74 after reporting third-quarter earnings.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 20.13 percent to close at $19.56 after the company announced plans to purchase ARRIS International at $31.75 per share in cash. CommScope also reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) dropped 19.22 percent to close at $4.37 following Q3 earnings.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) dropped 19.19 percent to close at $16.51 following Q3 results.
- Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) fell 19.02 percent to close at $27.89 after reporting Q3 results.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares fell 18.83 percent to close at $5.69.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) dipped 17.72 percent to close at $13.19 following Q3 results.
- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) dropped 17.08 percent to close at $13.11 following Q3 earnings.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) dipped 16.67 percent to close at $3.00. Volt Information Sciences concluded strategic alternatives process and determined that executing co.' strategic plan is in the best interest of shareholders.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 16.32 percent to close at $62.88. Perrigo posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) dipped 16.31 percent to close at $1.95 following Q3 results.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) dropped 15.93 percent to close at $5.12 following Q3 results.
- James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) shares dropped 15.31 percent to close at $12.67 following Q2 results.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) tumbled 15.03 percent to close at $12.00 after the company reported Q3 results. AeroCentury reported a Q3 loss of $3.16 per share on sales of $7.17 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropped 14.97 percent to close at $118.70.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) fell 14.34 percent to close at $10.485 on Thursday following Q3 results.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) shares dipped 13.96 percent to close at $2.65 following Q3 results. Achaogen posted a Q3 loss of $1.02 per share on sales of $2 million.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) dropped 13.85 percent to close at $22.51 following Q1 earnings.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) shares tumbled 13.76 percent to close at $1.88.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) dropped 13.71 percent to close at $62.84 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) slipped 13.58 percent to close at $7.00.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 13.13 percent to close at $99.02 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares dipped 11.84 percent to close at $9.23.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares dropped 10.57 percent to close at $2.25 on Thursday after falling 90.05 percent on Wednesday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares dipped 9.68 percent to close at $6.25.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 9.02 percent to close at $75.23 after reporting third-quarter results.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 8.16 percent to close at $58.05. QUALCOMM reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the first quarter.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 7.79 percent to close at $70.15 following Q3 results.
