Your MarketWaves18 Forecast: Be Ready For The Weather In Northeast Texas

More than a thousand people will flock to Grapevine, Texas in a few days, just a stone's throw from Dallas, to learn all about the current and future trends impacting the freight and logistics market. MarketWaves18, taking place next Monday and Tuesday, will be an exciting and fun time. But don't be caught off guard by being unprepared for the weather. After a preliminary look at the forecast, it seems as if you'll need rain gear, a coat/jacket, and sunglasses.

Most of you are probably arriving sometime on Sunday. Wherever you're coming from, even if it's not raining there when you leave, bring an umbrella. There's a chance for scattered showers in Grapevine on Sunday night.

Cool rain will keep falling at times on Monday during Demo Day, and winds might be blustery at times, but that should all calm down by the time you head to the Glass Cactus Nightclub for the Waves After Hours With Uber Freight Dinner and Party. Make sure you pack a coat or heavy jacket, too. It'll be chilly with temperatures falling to around 40 degrees by the time the party's over.

There will definitely be a nip in the air as you head to day two's events on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be around freezing, not even making it to 50 degrees later in the day despite sunny skies.

For those of you staying for the BiTA Symposium on Wednesday, it'll be cold again in the morning but the afternoon will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 50s under plenty of sunshine.

We're looking forward to seeing all of you. Safe travels!

