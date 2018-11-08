Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 08, 2018 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Related HTZ
Hertz Global Q3 Earnings Preview
11 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2018
Hertz Global Holdings beats by $0.37, beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2018
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GE, Netflix, Nike, Twitter And More
Dropbox +5.8% on Q3 beats (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $360.3 million, beating estimates by $7.73 million.
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $2.14, beating estimates by 42 cents. Sales came in at $2.8 billion, beating estimates by $120 million.
  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.48, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $14.31 billion, beating estimates by $590 million.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.17), beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $25.268 million, beating estimates by $338,000.

Losers

  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are down 25 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 17 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $241.096 million, missing estimates by $4.4 million. The company expects issues that negatively impacted the third quarter to also impact the fourth quarter. The company lowered FY2018 sales guidance from $952 million-$967 million to $938 million-$942 million.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are down 8 percent following a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 42 cents per share, missing estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $1.512 billion, missing estimates by $148 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.94, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $1.008 billion, beating estimates by $8 million. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + DBX)

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2018
BlizzCon Didn't Go How ATVI Management Hoped, Now Time For Earnings
Rally Fizzles As Apple's Guidance Seen Weak; Mixed Signals On China Keep Market Buzzing
The Age Of Virtual Athletes: Esports On Campus
Chart: Top 12 Video Games For The Holiday Season
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Ford, Home Depot And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DBX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Disney Shares Rise After Big Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat