Seeking to hang on to customers of International Trucks, especially those larger fleets that are moving into last-mile delivery and white-glove services, and assist smaller businesses in scaling, Navistar has launched a new line of Class 4-5 truck that offers flexible body options, including cargo and vocational bodies.

The CV Series truck model features International's 6.6-liter, 350-hp. engine with 700 lbs.-ft. of torque. There are two Allison transmission options available. It has a gross combined weight rating of 37,500 lbs.

"When a start-up business moves to the scale-up stage, the International CV Series provides a truck that will take their business to the next level," said Michael Cancelliere, Navistar International Corp's (Nyse: NAV) president, Truck and Parts. "We've designed, built and tested the CV Series to deliver the commercial-grade power, reliability and practicality that growing businesses require, along with the comfort, safety features and easy drivability that drivers appreciate."

The CV Series compliments the MV Series, International's heavier Class 6-7 medium-duty model, launched earlier this year. Both vehicles will assist larger fleets looking to expand last-mile delivery options.

In addition to delivery options, because the CV Series is designed with straight frame rails with no rivets on the top flange, it allows for a wide variety of commercial body configurations. This should appeal to International customers using vocational vehicles, such as the HX Series, that are looking for something a little smaller and more agile.

Accommodating the configuration options required by different bodies, the CV Series offers a dual battery box mounted under the cab. The CV Series also includes multiple fuel tank options, optional exhaust outlets to suit the vocation and body, and multiple wheelbase options that can suit almost any application.

"The CV Series is the only truck in the segment that can take advantage of this level of customization," Cancelliere said. "No one has more experience at body integration than International Truck."

Navistar incorporated commercial-grade design and convenience into the vehicle, including a forward-titling hood for easy access to the engine for maintenance. The vehicle features a gear-driven transfer case, a high-strength, low-alloy steel frame rail and a painted chassis for enhanced longevity and corrosion resistance.

"The CV Series features a long list of heavy-duty details that would only be found on a truck designed by commercial truck engineers," said David Majors, Navistar vice president, Product Development. "Our engineers had one mission: to create the toughest, most capable, most upfit-friendly Class 4 and 5 truck to be found at any work site."

The vehicle can be serviced throughout the International dealer network, which includes more than 700 service locations and 7,600 ASE-certified commercial diesel-trained technicians, the company noted.

While the vehicle is designed with commercial customers in mind, it tapped into automotive-style comfort for the cab with premium interior finishes and driver ergonomics. Multiple infotainment options are available, including an 8-inch color touch screen with navigation and, for the first time in an International truck, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also includes an air-ride suspension with engine-mounted compressor that can adjust the height for a smooth ride both inside the cab and the cargo box.

"The CV Series has been compared to a field office with perks," Cancelliere said. "Our philosophy is that driver comfort is critical to get the job done smoothly and efficiently, and the CV Series brings that philosophy to life."

