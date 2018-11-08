A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Fed Decision In Focus

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 81 points to 26,101, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 13 points to 2,803.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 45.5 points to 7,173.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.12 percent to trade at $72.16 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.23 percent to trade at $61.81 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.06 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 0.25 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.21 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.28 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.05 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.82 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.22 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.7 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Monster Beverage shares fell 13 percent to $48.65 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News