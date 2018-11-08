88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) shares rose 35.54 percent to close at $46.45 on Wednesday following Q3 results.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) jumped 35.44 percent to close at $96.19 on Wednesday after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Guidance came in stronger than expected.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 30.64 percent to close at $139.60. IntelGenx reported a deal with Tilray to form an exclusive global partnership for cannabis-infused versafilm products.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) jumped 27.6 percent to close at $9.20 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares climbed 27.39 percent to close at $90.18 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) jumped 25.1 percent to close at $15.95 following Q3 earnings.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) gained 24.01 percent to close at $9.35 following Q2 earnings.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) surged 24 percent to close at $3.41 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 23.7 percent to close at $50.01 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 sales guidance and reported a $200 million buyback.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) climbed 22.19 percent to close at $4.24.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) gained 20.17 percent to close at $2.86 on Wednesday. Jones Energy reported appointment of two new independent directors.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) jumped 20.09 percent to close at $5.08.
- Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares gained 20 percent to close at $9.78 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) jumped 19.34 percent to close at $17.09.
- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) gained 18.79 percent to close at $9.23 following Q3 results.
- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares rose 17.89 percent to close at $2.90 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) gained 17.51 percent to close at $11.34 after reporting Q3 results.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) rose 17.04 percent to close at $55.57 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares climbed 16.71 percent to close at $8.10 after reporting Q3 results.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) gained 16.05 percent to close at $5.35 following Q3 earnings.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) surged 15.97 percent to close at $22.44 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 15.44 percent to close at $3.44.
- Tableau Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATA) jumped 15.36 percent to close at $121.16 following Q3 results.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained 14.93 percent to close at $5.85 following Q3 results.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 14.69 percent to close at $2.03.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) shares gained 14.68 percent to close at $9.14.
- Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares gained 14.46 percent to close at $27.87.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares rose 14.29 percent to close at $3.52 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) rose 14.07 percent to close at $35.42 following Q3 earnings.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 14.05 percent to close at $43.76 following Q3 earnings.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) gained 13.98percent to close at $52.58 following Q3 results.
- SRC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCI) rose 13.88 percent to close at $8.37 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) jumped 13.88 percent to close at $46.77.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) climbed 13.61 percent to close at $8.60 after reporting Q3 results.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) climbed 12.3 percent to close at $2.74.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) rose 11.93 percent to close at $3.19.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) shares gained 11.66 percent to close at $96.11 following Q2 earnings.
- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) shares gained 11.29 percent to close at $27.79 after sources tell CNBC that CommScope is near a deal to acquire the company for more than $5.6 billion.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) surged 10.84 percent to close at $17.48 following Q3 earnings.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) rose 9.86 percent to close at $76.08.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMPE) rose 9.19 percent to close at $0.5346 after the FDA accepted a meeting proposal to resolve a dispute regarding the acceptability of a trial for one of two pivotal trials required to file a biologics license application.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) rose 8.85 percent to close at $43.17.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 8.63 percent to close at $9.44 following Q3 results.
- Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) rose 8.29 percent to close at $30.05 after the company agreed to be acquired by Virtu Financial for $30.30 per share.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) gained 6.68 percent to close at $7.35 after the company won a US Army contract.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 5.7 percent to close at $57.89.
Losers
- MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares tumbled 41.16 percent to close at $3.66 on Wednesday after Nasdaq decided to suspend trading in the stock effective 11/8.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) shares tumbled 34.94 percent to close at $8.10 following weak Q3 results.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) declined 33.39 percent to close at $4.15 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) dropped 29.14 percent to close at $13.62 following Q3 results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) declined 28.65 percent to close at $153.31 after reporting Q3 results.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) declined 27.24 percent to close at $14.80 following Q3 results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 26.76 percent to close at $2.71 on Wednesday after surging 92.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) shares dropped 26.6 percent to close at $29.91 after the company missed Q3 sales estimates.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares fell 24.31 percent to close at $1.93. Electra Meccanica priced 4.25 million share registered direct offering of common stock at $2 per share.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) shares dipped 23.75 percent to close at $46.26 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 22.91 percent to close at $4.055 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) dropped 22.54 percent to close at $8.66 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) dipped 22.08 percent to close at $6.00 after reporting wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 21.95 percent to close at $1.60.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) declined 21.78 percent to close at $20.51 following downbeat Q3 results.
- MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) shares declined 19.77 percent to close at $26.18 following Q3 earnings.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 19.37 percent to close at $155.86. Despite strong earnings and sales guidance, the company cut its FY18 EBITDA guidance due to continued sales and marketing investment expected in Q4.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) shares declined 19.13 percent to close at $14.37 after the company missed Q3 earnings
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) dipped 18.6 percent to close at $4.29.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) fell 18.03 percent to close at $24.23 following Q3 results.
- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) dipped 17.64 percent to close at $9.455 following Q3 results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 17 percent to close at $42.72 after reporting third-quarter results.
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) fell 16.86 percent to close at $16.03 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 16.44 percent to close at $3.10.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) dropped 15.61 percent to close at $50.70 following Q3 earnings.
- The Goldfield Corporation (NYSE: GV) shares fell 15.31 percent to close at $3.43 following Q3 results.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) declined 15 percent to close at $4.59.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 14.96 percent to close at $1.99 following Q3 results.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) dropped 14.76 percent to close at $5.95 after the company priced a 1 million share private placement at $3 per share.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) shares fell 14.62 percent to close at $49.05. Michael Kors reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) dipped 14.6 percent to close at $140.41 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) shares fell 14.54 percent to close at $6.70 following Q3 results.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 12.99 percent to close at $18.89 despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dipped 12.72 percent to close at $20.66.
- Command Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCNI) dropped 12.48 percent to close at $4.42 following Q3 results.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 12.46 percent to close at $63.21 after reporting downbeat Q3 revenue.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) dipped 12.21 percent to close at $19.98 following Q3 results.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) fell 11.53 percent to close at $14.42 after reporting Q3 results.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) dropped 11.68 percent to close at $6.615 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) dipped 10.23 percent to close at $13.42 following Q4 results.
- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) fell 8.25 percent to close at $11.57 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) fell 6.78 percent to close at $20.20 following Q3 results.
