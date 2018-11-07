Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2018 4:34pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 72 cents per share, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in at $458 million, missing estimates by $11.02 million.
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are up 13 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat. The stock fell 12 percent during the day.

Losers

  • Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.09), beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $173.4 million, beating estimates by $4.32 million. Active accounts were up 43 percent year-over-year to 23.8 million, and streaming hours were up 63 percent year-over-year, coming in at 6.2 billion.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $431.136 million, beating estimates by roughly $17 million. Adjusted earnings came in 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. The company raised FY18 guidance.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a third quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.68, missing estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $1.71 billion, beating estimates by $50 million.

