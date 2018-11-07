36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SRC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCI) rose 22.7 percent to $9.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 22.5 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 program evaluating FMX103 topical minocycline foam for moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea met both co-primary endpoints.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 20.4 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) rose 12.4 percent to $5.04 in pre-market trading.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 15.5 percent to $82.01 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Guidance came in stronger than expected.
- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) shares rose 15 percent to $28.72 in pre-market trading after sources tell CNBC that CommScope is near a deal to acquire the company for more than $5.6 billion.
- SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE: SEND) rose 13.2 percent to $38.77 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) rose 13.2 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 12.8 percent to $45.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company raised FY18 sales guidance and reported a $200 million buyback.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) rose 10.5 percent to $9.60 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) rose 10.5 percent to $115.00 in pre-market trading.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) rose 9.8 percent to $76.01 in pre-market trading.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) rose 9.5 percent to $43.42 in pre-market trading.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) rose 9.1 percent to $29.50 in pre-market trading.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) shares rose 8.2 percent to $59.22 in pre-market trading.
- Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) rose 7.6 percent to $29.85 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Virtu Financial for $30.30 per share.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) rose 6.3 percent to $50.49 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- magicJack VocalTec Ltd. (NASDAQ: CALL) shares rose 6.1 percent to $8.61 in pre-market trading.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) rose 5.5 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) agreed to be acquired by Virtu Financial for $30.30 per share.
Losers
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 26.7 percent to $4.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak Q4 forecast.
- Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) shares fell 21.2 percent to $14.00 in pre-market after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) shares fell 20.7 percent to $32.32 in pre-market trading after the company missed Q3 sales estimates.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) fell 19.7 percent to $155.22 in pre-market trading. Despite strong earnings and sales guidance, the company cut its FY18 EBITDA guidance due to continued sales and marketing investment expected in Q4.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) fell 15.6 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) fell 14.8 percent to $183.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) shares fell 14.5 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) fell 13 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after reporting wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 12.6 percent to $18.97 in pre-market trading despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE: KORS) shares fell 11.6 percent to $50.85 in pre-market trading. Michael Kors reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) fell 8.9 percent to $30.19 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY2018 earnings guidance.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) fell 8 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 revenue.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) fell 7.6 percent to $20.02 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 7.3 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares fell 7.1 percent to $3.44 in pre-market trading after surging 92.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: MRCC) fell 4.4 percent to $12.05 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 4.2 percent to $13.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.47 percent on Tuesday.
