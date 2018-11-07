75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) jumped 44.28 percent to close at $16.65 on Tuesday after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 total net product sales guidance.
- On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) shares jumped 32.29 percent to close at $8.89 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVON) shares rose 31.6 percent to close at $12.41 after the company agreed to be purchased by CVC Fund VII for $1.8 billion.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) rose 26.25 percent to close at $7.31 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Calix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALX) climbed 24.6 percent to close at $9.37 following strong Q3 results.
- Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares rose 19.59 percent to close at $74.00 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) climbed 20.04 percent to close at $32.64.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) gained 19.19 percent to close at $13.23 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) climbed 18.67 percent to close at $4.45.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) gained 17.79 percent to close at $2.98.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 17.53 percent to close at $2.95.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) rose 17.46 percent to close at $33.30.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) climbed 16.83 percent to close at $28.95 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) rose 16.5 percent to close at $48.93 following Q1 earnings.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 16.13 percent to close at $36.43 after reporting Q3 results.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) climbed 15.4 percent to close at $8.02.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) shares gained 14.65 percent to close at $6.73 following Q3 earnings.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) jumped 14.38 percent to close at $37.93 following Q3 earnings.
- BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOS) climbed 14.23 percent to close at $3.21 following Q3 results.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) gained 14.08 percent to close at $6.24after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) rose 14.06 percent to close at $6.57.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) jumped 13.78 percent to close at $21.96 following Q3 results.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 13.61 percent to close at $6.015 after reporting Q3 results.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ: IIJI) jumped 13.04 percent to close at $10.40 after reporting results for first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) gained 13 percent to close at $31.63 following Q3 earnings.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) climbed 12.59 percent to close at $22.54 following a report that Thoma Bravo has approached the company about acquisition.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) gained 10.62 percent to close at $50.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) rose 10.61 percent to close at $35.64 after posting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) rose 10.43 percent to close at $20.11 following Q3 earnings.
- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE: REED) gained 10 percent to close at $2.75.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) gained 8.42 percent to close at $189.55 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and issued strong guidance for FY18.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 7.34 percent to close at $15.35.
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) climbed 6.28 percent to close at $36.71 after reporting Q3 results.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 4.19 percent to close at $1,949.46. Booking Holdings reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
Losers
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) tumbled 49.82 percent to close at $0.8732 on Tuesday after the company's preliminary data from KEYNOTE-695 was not as promising as expected.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dropped 44.26 percent to close at $2.96 following Q3 results. AAC Holdings posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $77.5 million.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares fell 43.41 percent to close at $7.47 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares dipped 36.7 percent to close at $9.28 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered EBITDA guidance.
- frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) dipped 29.18 percent to close at $24.88 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) dipped 27.96 percent to close at $3.71 after reporting Q3 results.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) shares dipped 25.78 percent to close at $18.51 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 25.03 percent to close at $17.25 following Q3 earnings.
- Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) dropped 24.15 percent to close at $37.95 following Q3 earnings.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) shares declined 21.87 percent to close at $14.43 following Q3 results.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) shares declined 21.27 percent to close at $6.18 following Q3 earnings.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NYSE: PXS) dipped 20.69 percent to close at $2.07.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares fell 20.08 percent to close at $2.03 after the company disclosed that secondary endpoint in Phase 3 TIVO-3 trial was not mature at the time of PFS analysis.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) shares declined 20.08 percent to close at $29.01 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) fell 19.82 percent to close at $30.39 after reporting Q3 results.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) fell 17.85 percent to close at $3.13 following Q3 earnings.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) dropped 17.03 percent to close at $1.90.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 16.94 percent to close at $2.55.
- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) dipped 16.85 percent to close at $38.15 following Q3 results.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) fell 16.74 percent to close at $48.95 after reporting Q3 results.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) shares declined 16.02 percent to close at $27.94 following Q3 earnings miss.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) shares fell 15.89 percent to close at $9.58 following Q3 results.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) shares dipped 15.88 percent to close at $18.06 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) dropped 15.58 percent to close at $53.42 following Q3 results.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dipped 15.15 percent to close at $4.65.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) fell 14.22 percent to close at $22.20 after posting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares dropped 13.74 percent to close at $5.40.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares fell 13.6 percent to close at $1.97.
- Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) dipped 12.86 percent to close at $36.11 after reporting Q1 results.
- Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) dropped 12.78 percent to close at $2.32 following Q3 earnings.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) dropped 11.99 percent to close at $26.07 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) shares fell 11.61 percent to close at $7.54 following Q3 results.
- Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXEO) shares dropped 10.61 percent to close at $9.69.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares dropped 9.57 percent to close at $40.06 after reporting Q3 results.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) fell 9.57 percent to close at $49.51 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) fell 9.41 percent to close at $24.64 after reporting a third-quarter earnings.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) fell 9.28 percent to close at $39.01 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 8.8 percent to close at $8.39 after climbing 37.31 percent on Monday.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) declined 5.15 percent to close at $84.00 after the company reported mixed Q4 results and issued FY19 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) fell 5.08 percent to close at $114.55. Marriott reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 4.9 percent to close at $29.53 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
