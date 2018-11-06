A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Earnings
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points to 25,383.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 5.35 points to 2,732.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 19.50 points to 6,925.25.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.41 percent to trade at $72.87 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.32 percent to trade at $62.90 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.98 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.27 percent and German DAX 30 index declined 0.34 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.36 percent, while French CAC 40 Index dropped 0.39 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.14 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.72 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.23 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.12 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at B. Riley FBR upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13.50to $21.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares rose 4.3 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its 2018 forecast.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.