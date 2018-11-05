42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV) jumped 107.4 percent to $0.8584 following news that it will be acquired at $2.22 per share in cash and stock by ConversionPoint Technologies.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares climbed 35 percent to $13.080 after Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) announced plans to acquire the company for $13.10 per share in cash.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares rose 31.9 percent to $2.77.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 19.1 percent to $10.68 after climbing 2.99 percent on Friday.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 17.2 percent to $8.18.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares jumped 17 percent to $2.20.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) gained 15.6 percent to $5.20.
- Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 14.1 percent to $1.30 after the company acquired the exclusive license for a cough and cold treatment from Tris Pharma.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares gained 13.7 percent to $22.82.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) jumped 13.4 percent to $5.80.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 13.3 percent to $3.9198 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares climbed 13.1 percent to $29.08. Daqo New Energy is expected to release Q3 results on November 13.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 12.4 percent to $5.70.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) surged 11.7 percent to $38.85.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) rose 11.2 percent to $9.55.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) gained 11.1 percent to $8.23.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) rose 10.9 percent to $48.51 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares gained 10.2 percent to $5.29.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 9.3 percent to $3.82.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) climbed 8.5 percent to $25.30 following quarterly results.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) shares gained 8.1 percent to $8.27.
Losers
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) dipped 59.6 percent to $2.2444 after the company disclosed that its SAPPHIRE Phase 3 combination therapy in retinal vein occlusion did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) dropped 28.6 percent to $0.66
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) declined 26.3 percent to $3.15. CohBar temporarily suspended CB4211 Phase 1 clinical trial after unexpected injection site reactions.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares tumbled 22 percent to $15.06 following Q3 earnings miss.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares dipped 14.4 percent to $5.995. Del Frisco's reported that it will postpone the release of Q3 financial results to November 13, 2018.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares fell 12.4 percent to $138.34 after the company disclosed that it has consolidated key management roles.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares dipped 11.8 percent to $2.7697.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) dropped 11.7 percent to $15.75.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) declined 11.5 percent to $9.66.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) dropped 11.3 percent to $2.715.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dropped 10.8 percent to $1.91 after surging 28.92 percent on Friday.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) fell 10.8 percent to $7.68 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) dropped 10.5 percent to $1.8801.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares tumbled 9.8 percent to $41.74.
- SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) fell 9.8 percent to $64.30 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) dropped 7.5 percent to $68.49.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares fell 6.2 percent to $16.70 after the company reported Q3 results.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) dropped 5.9 percent to $4.50 following Q3 earnings.
- Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) fell 5.8 percent to $0.5885 after reporting third-quarter results. Flex Pharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $251,000.
- Sogou Inc. (NASDAQ: SOGO) fell 5.7 percent to $5.9496 after reporting Q3 results.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 4.3 percent to $15.14 after the company reported the launch of a $750 million share buyback program.
