24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 9.6 percent to $8.12 in pre-market trading.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 9.5 percent to $3.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) rose 8.4 percent to $3.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.55 percent on Friday.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 7.1 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares rose 7 percent to $5.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA acceptance of IND for lead immuno-oncology candidate, BXCL701, for the treatment of emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 6.5 percent to $29.60 in pre-market trading.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.2 percent to $9.52 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.99 percent on Friday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 5.9 percent to $2.53 in pre-market trading. Foresight raised its stake in RailVision Ltd. following successful technological and commercial developments.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 5.4 percent to $16.78 in pre-market trading. Micro Focus projected revenue for the full year to come in towards the higher end of its weak forecast and reported the departure of its finance director Chris Kennedy.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 5.4 percent to $5.06 in pre-market trading after surging 15.66 percent on Friday.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 5.2 percent to $7.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.56 percent on Friday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 5 percent to $7.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.62 percent on Friday.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) rose 4.9 percent to $99.63 in pre-market trading.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 4.7 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after surging 28.92 percent on Friday.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) rose 4.5 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after falling 26.91 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) fell 10.4 percent to $0.56 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. Flex Pharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $251,000.
- Sogou Inc. (NASDAQ: SOGO) fell 8 percent to $5.81 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) shares fell 6.5 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.00 percent on Friday.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares fell 5.3 percent to $16.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) fell 4.4 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 2.6 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading after tumbling 32.03 percent on Friday.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) fell 2.5 percent to $116.60 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) shares fell 2.3 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 2.1 percent to $15.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of a $750 million share buyback program.
