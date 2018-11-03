This Week's IPO Outlook: A Chinese Home Equity Lender

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. IPO dates are expected, not confirmed, at time of publication.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. (CNF) will issue 6.5 million shares between $7.50 and $8.50 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Founded in 1999, China’s leading provider of home equity loans recorded $581 million in revenue for the 12 months ending March 31, 2018, according to Nasdaq.com.

