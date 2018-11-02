34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 66.1 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced it would acquire the company for $8 per share in cash.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) rose 44 percent to $10.87 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.89 percent on Thursday.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares rose 16.1 percent to $17.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) rose 14 percent to $42.05 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 12.6 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.42 percent on Thursday.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) rose 12.4 percent to $40.99 following Q3 results.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 11.5 percent to $1.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.14 percent on Thursday.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 11.3 percent to $9.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and disclosed that CEO Mark Frissora will step down effective February 8th, 2019.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) rose 10.6 percent to $266.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) rose 9.9 percent to $30.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat third-quarter earnings.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 9 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) shares rose 8.6 percent to $7.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.94 percent on Thursday.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd (NASDAQ: YECO) rose 8.6 percent to $7.18 in pre-market trading after surging 12.99 percent on Thursday.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 8.3 percent to $63.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) rose 7.9 percent to $31.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.39 percent on Thursday.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 7 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 7.2 percent to $4.61 in pre-market trading after falling 5.08 percent on Thursday.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares rose 7.2 percent to $10.12 in pre-market trading after surging 18.59 percent on Thursday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 6.3 percent to $9.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.06 percent on Thursday.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) rose 3.3 percent to $43.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported a $2 billion stock buyback plan.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 35 percent to $25.10 in pre-market trading after the company's Nerlynx sales were lower than expected.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares fell 34.1 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company's A1AT measurements 'did not reach clinically meaningful levels of expression.'
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares fell 26.7 percent to $95.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak 2018 sales guidance.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) fell 17 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 15.1 percent to $6.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.63 percent on Thursday.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) fell 13.9 percent to $59.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings and sales miss.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 13 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading. GoPro reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) fell 9.5 percent to $16.88 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) fell 7.3 percent to $32.94 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares fell 6.8 percent to $27.45 in pre-market.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) fell 6.6 percent to $52.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 6.2 percent to $208.58 in pre-market trading. Apple reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing sales guidance for the holiday period.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) fell 6 percent to $31.80 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 5.7 percent to $51.70 in pre-market trading after reporting weak Q3 same-store sales.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.