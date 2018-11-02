76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares surged 31.1 percent to close at $13.70 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) gained 31.05 percent to close at $16.04 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 26.04 percent to close at $7.55.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) climbed 25.79 percent to close at $5.95 on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) surged 24.15 percent to close at $250.40 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) gained 24.04 percent to close at $31.73 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) rose 23.53 percent to close at $4.83 after reporting Q3 results.
- Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ: ATTU) gained 23.27 percent to close at $19.97 following Q3 earnings.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) gained 21.81 percent to close at $22.17.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) surged 21.41 percent to close at $68.16 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) jumped 21.21 percent to close at $13.66 after posting Q3 results.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) rose 20.79 percent to close at $4.88.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) gained 20.79 percent to close at $2.44.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) jumped 20.05 percent to close at $96.05 after announcing new cusatuzumab (ARGX-110) acute myeloid leukemia data.
- Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares surged 19.88 percent to close at $22.85 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 EPS guidance.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) rose 19.69 percent to close at $44.56 following Q1 results.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares gained 19.4 percent to close at $6.71.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) climbed 19.34 percent to close at $7.90 following Q3 earnings.
- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) gained 18.98 percent to close at $42.69.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) jumped 18.6 percent to close at $5.42.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 18.59 percent to close at $9.44.
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) gained 18.24 percent to close at $31.77 following Q3 results.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) rose 18.07 percent to close at $27.18.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 18.06 percent to close at $13.73.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 17.97 percent to close at $2.56.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares gained 17.92 percent to close at $3.75 on Thusrday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) surged 17.78 percent to close at $3.71 after announcing oral presentation and five poster presentations at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) rose 17.59 percent to close at $63.18 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) climbed 17.5 percent to close at $2.35.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) jumped 17.42 percent to close at $3.10 after regaining compliance with NASDAQ's minimum closing bid price rule.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) gained 17.38 percent to close at $4.66.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) jumped 17.28 percent to close at $5.70.
- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) gained 17.21 percent to close at $63.55 following Q3 earnings.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) rose 16.55 percent to close at $3.45.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) gained 16.41 percent to close at $9.15.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) climbed 16.29 percent to close at $30.91.
- Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE: NFX) rose 16.14 percent to close at $23.46 after Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) announced plans to buy the company in a $5.5 billion deal.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 15.12 percent to close at $23.00 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and raised its 2018 forecast.
- Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE: HK) rose 15.06 percent to close at $3.82 after the company agreed to sell its Delaware Basin water infrastructure assets for $325 million.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) shares rose 14.59 percent to close at $10.92 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 12.13 percent to close at $84.09 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- BT Group plc (NYSE: BT) shares rose 11.94 percent to close at $17.06 after the company reported a profit before tax of £1.3 billion ($1.7 billion) for the six months to end September 30 and raised its outlook for the full year.
- EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) gained 10.9 percent to close at $68.98 following Q3 earnings.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) jumped 10.7 percent to close at $7.45. Spartan Motors shares fell 40.02 Wednesday after reporting Q3 results.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) gained 10.22 percent to close at $4.10 following Q3 results.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 8.03 percent to close at $35.52. Smith & Nephew reported Q3 revenue of $1.17 billion.
- ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) rose 7.96 percent to close at $12.75 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) climbed 6 percent to close at $5.30. Destination Maternity expects FY22 adjusted earnings of $1.20 to $1.60 per share, on sales of $450 million to $475 million.
Losers
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares dropped 25.79 percent to close at $6.13 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) shares declined 25.55 percent to close at $6.38 after reporting Q3 results.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dipped 24.48 percent to close at $10.80 on Thursday after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) declined 21.46 percent to close at $14.97 following Q3 earnings.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) dropped 19.62 percent to close at $2.99 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) fell 18.21 percent to close at $5.39 following Q3 earnings.
- Jones Energy Inc (NYSE: JONE) shares dipped 17.87 percent to close at $2.62 after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) dropped 17.85 percent to close at $12.01 after reporting Q3 results.
- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTL) declined 17.36 percent to close at $2.19 following Q2 results.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) dipped 16.83 percent to close at $1.73.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) dropped 16.22 percent to close at $2.48.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) fell 13.91 percent to close at $33.04.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) declined 13.57 percent to close at $21.72.
- John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) dropped 13.06 percent to close at $90.39 following weak Q3 earnings.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) dropped 12.81 percent to close at $96.16 after reporting wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 12.79 percent to close at $10.30 following a Q3 sales miss.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) dipped 12.74 percent to close at $18.76 following Q3 results.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) declined 12.62 percent to close at $8.31 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and issued a weak Q4 forecast.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) dropped 12.5 percent to close at $39.40.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) shares fell 12.5 percent to close at $8.96 after the company announced plans to buy Newfield Exploration in a $5.5 billion deal.
- Civeo Corp (NYSE: CVEO) fell 11.23 percent to close at $2.53 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 11.19 percent to close at $7.30 after reporting pricing of its public offering of common stock.
- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) dropped 11.03 percent to close at $30.90 following Q3 earnings.
- Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ: CMPR) dipped 10.78 percent to close at $111.51 following Q1 earnings.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 9.22 percent to close at $2.56 after dropping 3.75 percent on Wednesday.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) dipped 8.96 percent to close at $46.01 following Q3 earnings.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) fell 7.78 percent to close at $4.98.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares fell 5.7 percent to close at $141.16 after reporting Q3 results.
