82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares climbed 58.02 percent to close at $6.40 on Wednesday after it was reported Novo Nordisk will acquire the US and Canadian rights to MACRILEN from the company and acquire 5.2 million shares for $7/share.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares gained 30.52 percent to close at $4.49 after the company posted Q1 results.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) surged 29.67 percent to close at $3.19. Jones Energy shares dropped 25.8 percent in after-hours trading after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) rose 25.75 percent to close at $7.96.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) gained 25.42 percent to close at $2.96.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) jumped 22.85 percent to close at $32.31 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) gained 21.96 percent to close at $8.94 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) climbed 28.46 percent to close at $14.85.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) gained 22.61 percent to close at $17.35 following Q3 earnings.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) jumped 22.04 percent to close at $5.87 after reporting Q3 results.
- CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) rose 21.63 percent to close at $24.91 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares gained 21.62 percent to close at $29.31 following Q3 results.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) rose 20.35 percent to close at $6.80 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) climbed 18.12 percent to close at $14.54 after the company reported 'positive' results from a study of IL-31 for atopic dermatitis in dogs and announced the issuance od a US patent.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) gained 17.65 percent to close at $15.00.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) rose 16.79 percent to close at $9.53.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) shares climbed 16.72 percent to close at $35.32 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) gained 16.67 percent to close at $3.15.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 16.45 percent to close at $4.53.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) gained 16.43 percent to close at $54.49.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) climbed 16.42 percent to close at $4.75.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) gained 16.14 percent to close at $15.90 following Q1 earnings.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) rose 15.95 percent to close at $4.835 following strong Q3 results.
- EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) gained 15.91 percent to close at $26.08 following Q3 earnings.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 15.87 percent to close at $18.55 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) shares gained 14.2 percent to close at $9.17. ASG Technologies sent a letter to Mitek Systems regarding its $10 per share acquisition offer.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) gained 14.11 percent to close at $19.41 after reporting Q3 results.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) surged 14.01 percent to close at $4.07.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares rose 13.99 percent to close at $58.10 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 13.85 percent to close at $36.08 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) jumped 13.85 percent to close at $3.37.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) gained 13.78 percent to close at $125.94.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) gained 13.75 percent to close at $123.01.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) climbed 13.4 percent to close at $10.875.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares rose 13 percent to close at $27.47 following Q3 earnings.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares gained 12.72 percent to close at $26.85 following Q3 earnings.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 12.5 percent to close at $0.72 after the company announced innovative design in next Phase 3 study of Tonmya® for posttraumatic stress disorder, following the FDA meeting.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares climbed 11.76 percent to close at $57.29 following Q3 results.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 11.49 percent to close at $2.62.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) shares climbed 11.07 percent to close at $9.43 after Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) announced plans to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.4 billion.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) rose 11.01 percent to close at $13.01 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares rose 10.45 percent to close at $21.14 following Q3 results.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 10.33 percent to close at $71.05 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 9.73 percent to close at $18.49 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) gained 9.09 percent to close at $36.59 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 8.94 percent to close at $3.90 following Q3 earnings.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 8.43 percent to close at $10.67 following Q3 results.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) gained 7.75 percent to close at $6.12 after the company received shareholder approval for proposed business combination with T-Mobile Us Inc.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) climbed 7.24 percent to close at $68.55 after the company received shareholder approval for proposed business combination with Sprint.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 3.81 percent to close at $151.79 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported daily active users for September were up 9 percent year-over-year.
Losers
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) dipped 44.92 percent to close at $14.91 after the company reported weak Q3 results.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) tumbled 44.37 percent to close at $7.90 following downbeat Q3 sales.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares dropped 41.19 percent to close at $5.91 on Wednesday after the company missed Q2 EPS and sales estimates.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares fell 40.02 percent to close at $6.73 after reporting Q3 results.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dipped 39.94 percent to close at $7.73 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to divest storage tank business and U.S. pipe fabrication business.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares dropped 29.98 percent to close at $11.63 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) declined 28.77 percent to close at $12.08 after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) declined 24.77 percent to close at $6.62 after climbing 86.84 percent on Tuesday.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) fell 24.68 percent to close at $14.77 following Q2 results.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) declined 19.67 percent to close at $28.05 following Q1 results.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 17.52 percent to close at $4.33 following Q3 earnings.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) fell 17.41 percent to close at $50.00 after reporting third-quarter earnings of $(2.20), on sales of $373 million. The company cut its fourth quarter earnings and sales outlook.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dipped 17.22 percent to close at $3.51 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) fell 15.45 percent to close at $15.43. after the company announced plans to acquire LSC Communications in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.4 billion.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) declined 15.27 percent to close at $19.36 after reporting Q3 results.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) dropped 14.71 percent to close at $63.06 following Q1 earnings.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) shares dropped 14.3 percent to close at $41.96 following Q3 earnings.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) shares dropped 14.04 percent to close at $53.57 following Q3 earnings.
- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) dipped 13.53 percent to close at $11.70 after reporting Q3 results.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares fell 12.55 percent to close at $16.38 following Q3 results.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) dropped 12.5 percent to close at $1.75.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) dropped 12.39 percent to close at $30.82 following Q3 earnings.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) fell 12.23 percent to close at $14.675 after reporting Q3 results.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares fell 11.53 percent to close at $19.64 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) fell 11.05 percent to close at $3.30 on Wednesday after rising 4.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ) dropped 10.57 percent to close at $2.20.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) fell 10.14 percent to close at $56.17 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) fell 8.88 percent to close at $65.48 following Q3 results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 8.53 percent to close at $8.04 after reporting Q3 results.
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) declined 7.7 percent to close at $21.58 after reporting Q2 results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 6.39 percent to close at $6.01. SunPower reported a third-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. Guidance came in lower than expected.
