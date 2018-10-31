Market Overview

10 Hottest Stocks From October 31, 2018
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2018 4:16pm   Comments
This list of stocks was generated by tracking the most popular ticker searches on the Benzinga Pro real-time news platform.

Readers can rely on this daily list to offer insight into which stocks retail investors are most interested in during a given trading session. In addition to providing the list itself, this article offers a quick glimpse into why a certain stock may be trending.

  • Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) were up 4.09 percent to $152.20 after the company reported Q3 earnings.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares were down 1.28 percent to $10.05. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the company’s rating.
  • Shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 1.46 percent to $2.02. The company on Tuesday announced the initiation of a Phase 2b trial of ORCA-1; A program aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of cytisinicline for smoking cessation..
  • Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares rose 1.79 percent to $29.02. The company on Tuesday reported strong earnings as well as an impending acquisition by MKS Instruments.
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.85 percent to $219.41 after the tech giant released a new line of products, like the MacBook Air and the new iPad Pro.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares surged 4.17 percent to $129.18 in light of success surrounding “Red Dead Redemption 2.”
  • Shares of Daxor Corp. (NYSE: DXR) fell 24.43 percent to $6.65. On Tuesday, the company announced new data in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc. (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares rose 58.02 percent to $6.40 as the company entered into an agreement to acquire the U.S. and Canadian rights to Macrilen.
  • Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) fell 5.48 percent to $19.82 after rising nearly 30 percent Tuesday following earnings.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 12.5 percent to $0.72 after announcing the Phase 3 study of its treatment for PTSD.

