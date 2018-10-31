66 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares jumped 30.9 percent to $5.30 after it was reported Novo Nordisk will acquire the US and Canadian rights to MACRILEN from the company and acquire 5.2 million shares for $7/share.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares climbed 30.8 percent to $4.50 after the company posted Q1 results.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 28 percent to $5.2201.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) gained 24.3 percent to $32.69 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) climbed 22.2 percent to $8.96 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 21.1 percent to $0.775 after the company announced innovative design in next Phase 3 study of Tonmya® for posttraumatic stress disorder, following the FDA meeting.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) rose 20.4 percent to $17.04 following Q3 earnings.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) jumped 20 percent to $13.88.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) gained 19.6 percent to $14.015 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) rose 19.6 percent to $4.28 following Q3 earnings.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) shares climbed 17.4 percent to $9.97 after Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) announced plans to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.4 billion.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) gained 16.8 percent to $6.60 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) shares rose 16.8 percent to $35.335 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) shares climbed 16.2 percent to $28.01 following Q3 results.
- R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NASDAQ: RRD) rose 15.6 percent to $5.56 after reporting Q3 results.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares climbed 15.3 percent to $27.46 following Q3 earnings.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares gained 15 percent to $27.955 following Q3 earnings.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 14.9 percent to $2.70.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares rose 14.8 percent to $58.85 following Q3 results.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) shares gained 14.8 percent to $9.22. ASG Technologies sent a letter to Mitek Systems regarding its $10 per share acquisition offer.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares gained 14.6 percent to $58.39 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares climbed 14.5 percent to $21.92 following Q3 results.
- MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) rose 13.4 percent to $4.73 following strong Q3 results.
- North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE: NOA) gained 13.1 percent to $11.13 following Q3 results.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) rose 12.6 percent to $13.85 after the company reported 'positive' results from a study of IL-31 for atopic dermatitis in dogs and announced the issuance od a US patent.
- EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) jumped 11.8 percent to $25.155 following Q3 earnings.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 11.7 percent to $71.93 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company also raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) rose 11.1 percent to $35.188 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 11.1 percent to $18.71 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) gained 10.1 percent to $6.25 after the company received shareholder approval for proposed business combination with T-Mobile Us Inc.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) rose 9.9 percent to $17.59 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) rose 9.1 percent to $12.87 after gaining 2.52 percent on Tuesday.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) climbed 7.2 percent to $68.54 after the company received shareholder approval for proposed business combination with Sprint.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 6.5 percent to $35.73 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 6.2 percent to $155.2569 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported daily active users for September were up 9 percent year-over-year.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 4.6 percent to $2.28 after reporting the company has entered a license deal with KVK Tech for commercialization for APADAZ. The company will receive an estimated $3.4 million in pre-launch payments with the potential for an added $53 million in milestone payments.
Losers
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares declined 39.3 percent to $6.10 after the company missed Q2 EPS and sales estimates.
- Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR) fell 37.4 percent to $16.96 after the company reported weak Q3 results.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dipped 34 percent to $8.50 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to divest storage tank business and U.S. pipe fabrication business.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 32 percent to $9.64 following downbeat Q3 sales.
- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares dropped 29.1 percent to $7.96 after reporting Q3 results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares declined 26.3 percent to $12.25 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGN) dropped 23.5 percent to $15.00 following Q2 results.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) fell 22.2 percent to $6.85 after climbing 86.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 21.1 percent to $3.345 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. The company issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) dipped 19 percent to $13.745 after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) tumbled 17.2 percent to $28.905 following Q1 results.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) dropped 16.4 percent to $4.39 following Q3 earnings.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) shares fell 14.8 percent to $53.13 following Q3 earnings.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) dropped 14.1 percent to $14.36 after reporting Q3 results.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) dipped 11.8 percent to $65.21 following Q1 earnings.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dropped 11.2 percent to $19.72 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) fell 11.1 percent to $20.31 after reporting Q3 results.
- Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) declined 11.1 percent to $20.79 after reporting Q2 results.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) fell 10.8 percent to $54.00 after reporting third-quarter earnings of $(2.20), on sales of $373 million. The company cut its fourth quarter earnings and sales outlook.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) fell 9.7 percent to $3.35 after rising 4.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) shares dropped 9.6 percent to $44.28 following Q3 earnings.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) fell 9.4 percent to $3.00 after dropping 27.25 percent on Tuesday.
- Civeo Corporation (NASDAQ: CVEO) shares declined 9.1 percent to $2.465 following Q3 results.
- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) dropped 9 percent to $32.03 following Q3 earnings.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) fell 8.7 percent to $57.06 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) fell 8.7 percent to $65.64 following Q3 results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares fell 8.5 percent to $8.04 after reporting Q3 results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 6.5 percent to $6.00. SunPower reported a third-quarter earnings beat, while sales missed estimates. Guidance came in lower than expected.
