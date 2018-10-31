A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, ADP Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The ADP employment report for October will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET, while the employment cost index for the third quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI for October will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 163 points to 25,022.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 19.75 points to 2,705.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 80 points to 6,893.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.51 percent to trade at $76.30 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.36 percent to trade at $66.42 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.15 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 1.56 percent and German DAX 30 index climbed 1.32 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.63 percent, while French CAC 40 Index jumped 2.27 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 2.16 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.6 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.35 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.63 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $137 to $147.

Cummins shares fell 0.22 percent to $134.10 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News