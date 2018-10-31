64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) shares surged 91.09 percent to close at $28.53 on Tuesday after MKS Instruments announced plans to buy the company at $30 per share.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares gained 86.84 percent to close at $8.80 after the company disclosed that the controlled study of BVA-100 was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) jumped 32.14 percent to close at $2.96 following strong Q3 results.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) climbed 24.75 percent to close at $20.97 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) gained 23.88 percent to close at $36.37 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 23.37 percent to close at $3.59.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares rose 22.46 percent to close at $11.56 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) gained 20.9 percent to close at $4.28.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares gained 18.91 percent to close at $7.17 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) climbed 17.82 percent to close at $3.90 following Q3 earnings.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) climbed 17.49 percent to close at $98.93 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 16.92 percent to close at $72.55 following Q3 earnings beat.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares surged 16.87 percent to close at $11.50.
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) climbed 16.27 percent to close at $35.16 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) rose 15.97 percent to close at $22.00 following upbeat quarterly results.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) jumped 15.72 percent to close at $20.54 following strong Q2 results.
- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) gained 15.45 percent to close at $35.50 after reporting Q3 results.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 14.48 percent to close at $26.32 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) gained 14.16 percent to close at $115.18 following strong Q3 results.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 14.15 percent to close at $3.63.
- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) rose 13.78 percent to close at $3.22.
- Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) climbed 13.69 percent to close at $14.53 following Q3 earnings.
- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR) gained 13.54 percent to close at $3.27 after the company issued Q3 preliminary operations update.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 13.47 percent to close at $5.73.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 13.08 percent to close at $2.68.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) rose 13.03 percent to close at $11.80.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 12.7 percent to close at $5.50.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) climbed 12.47 percent to close at $4.24.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares gained 11 percent to close at $124.01 after the company announced game 'Red Dead Redemption 2' achieved $725M in worldwide sales during the game's first 3 days.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) jumped 10.59 percent to close at $34.99 after the DOJ approved WestRock's acquisition of the company.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares rose 10.33 percent to close at $4.70 following Q3 results.
- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) shares gained 10.02 percent to close at $47.78 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) rose 10 percent to close at $7.15.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) rose 9.66 percent to close at $305.69 after the company beat Q3 EPS and raised FY18 guidance.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) rose 8.46 percent to close at $16.67 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) rose 7.6 percent to close at $91.60 following Q1 earnings.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) rose 4.76 percent to close at $53.43 after reporting Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Avinger Inc (NYSE: AVGR) shares dipped 44.58 percent to close at $0.327 on Tuesday after the company priced a 3.535 million unit offering at $0.40 per share.
- Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NVMM) dropped 43.08 percent to close at $0.74 after the company priced a 4.125 million share common offering at $0.80 per share.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares tumbled 41.94 percent to close at $1.98 after the company priced a 2.5 million unit offering at $2.40 per unit.
- Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) fell 38.58 percent to close at $3.90 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) declined 34.64 percent to close at $9.02 after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares dipped 27.25 percent to close at $3.31 on Tuesday after surging 108.72 percent on Monday.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) fell 20.26 percent to close at $7.95 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 19.13 percent to close at $6.47 following downbeat Q3 results.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) dropped 18.97 percent to close at $2.35.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 18.31 percent to close at $1.74.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) dropped 18.09 percent to close at $13.18.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dipped 16.51 percent to close at $5.46.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares fell 16.25 percent to close at $47.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals commenced $50 million buyback as part of new $150 million share repurchase authorization and issued weak Q3 earnings forecast.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) dropped 12.92 percent to close at $46.36 following Q3 earnings.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) declined 12.63 percent to close at $39.01 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) dropped 12.11 percent to close at $17.12.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dropped 12.1 percent to close at $3.27. Chesapeake Energy reported upbeat Q3 results and announced plans to acquire WildHorse for approximately $3.98 billion.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) dipped 11.64 percent to close at $2.81 following Q3 earnings.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dropped 11.3 percent to close at $7.38.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 11.27 percent to close at $11.57.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares fell 11.26 percent to close at $4.57.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) fell 10.87 percent to close at $2.05.
- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI) dropped 10.02 percent to close at $24.78 following Q3 earnings.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 9.95 percent to close at $17.11 following Q1 earnings.
- Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) fell 9.49 percent to close at $2.48.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) dipped 8.85 percent to close at $43.34 following Q3 results.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 6.44 percent to close at $62.51 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
