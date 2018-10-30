Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 30, 2018 5:07pm   Comments
Share:
Related KMPH
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Related EXAS
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer And Allergan Earnings, CFO Departures At Acadia And Assertio
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trial Results, Earnings And IPOs
Exact Sciences Q3 revenue up 63%; Cologuard test volume up 49%; shares up 8% after hours (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • KemPharm inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares are up 20 percent after reporting the company has entered a license deal with KVK Tech for commercialization for APADAZ. The company will receive an estimated $3.4 million in pre-launch payments with the potential for an added $53 million in milestone payments.
  • EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.37), beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $118.3 million, beating estimates by $9 million. The company also raised its FY18 sales outlook.
  • Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) shares are up 7 percent after a Reuters report that Apollo is in advanced talks to buy the company.
  • T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 93 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $10.839 billion, beating estimates by $119 million.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $211.651 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.76 per share, beating estimates by 29 cents. Sales came in at $13.73 billion, missing estimates by $60 million. The company reported daily active users for September were up 9 percent year-over-year.

Losers

  • Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares are down 10 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings of $(2.20), beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $373 million, missing estimates by $8.72 million. The company cut its fourth quarter earnings and sales outlook.
  • Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) shares are down 7.5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $133.3 million, beating estimates by nearly $3 million.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.29), beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $443.4 million, missing estimates by $32.42 million. Guidance came in lower than expected.
  • Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter bookings beat. Earnings came in at 83 cents per share, which may not compare to the 58-cent per share estimate. Bookings came in at $1.222 billion, beating estimates by $42 million. The company sees FY19 EPS of $3.11 and sales of $5.1 billion.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $266.351 million, missing estimates by roughly $9 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BGFV + ARNC)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Q3 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on KMPH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Some Not-So-Scary Halloween Spending Statistics

This is The One Cannabis Stock NOT In A Downtrend Right Now