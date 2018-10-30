11 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- KemPharm inc (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares are up 20 percent after reporting the company has entered a license deal with KVK Tech for commercialization for APADAZ. The company will receive an estimated $3.4 million in pre-launch payments with the potential for an added $53 million in milestone payments.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.37), beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $118.3 million, beating estimates by $9 million. The company also raised its FY18 sales outlook.
- Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) shares are up 7 percent after a Reuters report that Apollo is in advanced talks to buy the company.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 93 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $10.839 billion, beating estimates by $119 million.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $211.651 million, beating estimates by $3.2 million. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.76 per share, beating estimates by 29 cents. Sales came in at $13.73 billion, missing estimates by $60 million. The company reported daily active users for September were up 9 percent year-over-year.
Losers
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares are down 10 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings of $(2.20), beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $373 million, missing estimates by $8.72 million. The company cut its fourth quarter earnings and sales outlook.
- Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) shares are down 7.5 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $133.3 million, beating estimates by nearly $3 million.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.29), beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $443.4 million, missing estimates by $32.42 million. Guidance came in lower than expected.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a second-quarter bookings beat. Earnings came in at 83 cents per share, which may not compare to the 58-cent per share estimate. Bookings came in at $1.222 billion, beating estimates by $42 million. The company sees FY19 EPS of $3.11 and sales of $5.1 billion.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $266.351 million, missing estimates by roughly $9 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance.
