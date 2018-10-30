55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) jumped 85.8 percent to $27.74 after MKS Instruments announced plans to buy the company at $30 per share.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares climbed 30.9 percent to $6.1598 after the company disclosed that the controlled study of BVA-100 was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) rose 29.6 percent to $38.06 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares gained 28.2 percent to $12.10 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) rose 22.9 percent to $20.66 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) gained 20.5 percent to $2.70 following strong Q3 results.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares rose 16.1 percent to $7.00 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares gained 15.5 percent to $11.37.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) climbed 14.9 percent to $71.2787 following Q3 earnings beat.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) rose 14.8 percent to $21.78 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 14.4 percent to $3.33.
- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO) gained 14.3 percent to $34.57 after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) climbed 13.6 percent to $17.4535 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) climbed 13.3 percent to $3.75 following Q3 earnings.
- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) gained 12.7 percent to $34.65 after reporting Q3 results.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) jumped 12.6 percent to $19.99 following strong Q2 results.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 11.8 percent to $25.71 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) gained 11.2 percent to $112.19 following strong Q3 results.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) climbed 11.1 percent to $4.19.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) gained 10.8 percent to $93.30 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) shares surged 10.7 percent to $3.00.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) jumped 10.6 percent to $34.98 after the DOJ approved WestRock's acquisition of the company.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) shares rose 10.6 percent to $4.71 following Q3 results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares gained 10.4 percent to $123.34 after the company announced game 'Red Dead Redemption 2' achieved $725M in worldwide sales during the game's first 3 days.
- Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) climbed 10.2 percent to $14.08 following Q3 earnings.
- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) rose 10.1 percent to $15.08.
- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) shares gained 10 percent to $47.76 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) climbed 9.5 percent to $7.115.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) gained 8.4 percent to $302.13 after the company beat Q3 EPS and raised FY18 guidance.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) rose 8 percent to $4.55 after the company reported it successfully completed the acquisition of a significant portion of Global Brands Group Holding Limited’s North American licensing business.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.4 percent to $ 5.7346 after dropping 2.52 percent on Monday.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares gained 7.3 percent to $2.30 after the company reported initiation of the Phase 2b ORCA-1 trial for smoking cessation.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) rose 6 percent to $90.15 following Q1 earnings.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) rose 4.2 percent to $53.12 after reporting Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Avinger Inc (NYSE: AVGR) shares tumbled 42.4 percent to $0.34 after the company priced a 3.535 million unit offering at $0.40 per share.
- Novume Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NVMM) dipped 40.8 percent to $0.77 after the company priced a 4.125 million share common offering at $0.80 per share.
- Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) dropped 40.4 percent to $3.785 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 32.2 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading after the company priced a 2.5 million unit offering at $2.40 per unit.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) declined 27.7 percent to $9.97 after the company lowered its Q4 sales guidance.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) dropped 22.7 percent to $7.710 after the company posted downbeat Q3 results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 19.4 percent to $6.45 following downbeat Q3 results.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares dipped 17 percent to $3.78 after surging 108.72 percent on Monday.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) dropped 15.5 percent to $13.590.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares fell 15.3 percent to $4.36.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dipped 14.1 percent to $5.62.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) dropped 14 percent to $45.79 following Q3 earnings.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dropped 13.1 percent to $3.236. Chesapeake Energy reported upbeat Q3 results and announced plans to acquire WildHorse for approximately $3.98 billion.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) dropped 12.5 percent to $2.5384.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) fell 12.3 percent to $16.66 following Q1 earnings.
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares fell 12.1 percent to $50.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals commenced $50 million buyback as part of new $150 million share repurchase authorization and issued weak Q3 earnings forecast.
- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI) dropped 11.9 percent to $24.275 following Q3 earnings.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) declined 11.3 percent to $39.60 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) dipped 10 percent to $42.83 following Q3 results.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 8 percent to $61.51 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) fell 4.3 percent to $66.280 after the company issued downbeat Q4 forecast.
