Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced the launch several new products during a special event.

MacBook Air

Apple unveiled its new Macbook Air with Retina display. It's available to order starting at $1,199. The latest version is made up from 100 percent recycled aluminum and includes a Touch ID sensor in the keyboard. The new MacBook Air also removes the bezel along the edge of the device and display.

The Macbook Air will be available for delivery on Nov. 7.

Mac Mini

Apple also announced the new Mac Mini and will have have six core processors. The new Mac Mini is the first upgrade since 2014 and will be available in 32 GB and 64 GB.

The Mac Mini will be available for delivery Nov. 7.

iPad Pro

After selling over 400 million iPads, Apple announced its latest version, an iPad Pro that's 15 percent smaller and 25 percent less volume.

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes, 12.9 inches and 11 inches, and has face ID. The new tablet will use a USB-C connector instead of a lightning port and features an Apple-designed A12x 7nm Chip.

Apple said Autodesk will bring AutoCAD software to the new iPad Pro. The latest version also includes an improved Apple Pencil which is now magnetic to the case and also includes an attachable keyboard. The iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch model and $999 for the 12-inch model.

The new iPad Pro will be available for delivery Nov. 7.

Apple's stock traded around $212.40 at time of publication. The company is set to release Q4 earnings Thursday afternoon.

Related Links:

3 Reasons To Love Apple Right Now: iPhone, Services, Wearables

Gene Munster: Service At The Core Of Apple