30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) rose 90.6 percent to $28.45 in pre-market trading after MKS Instruments announced plans to buy the company at $30 per share.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares rose 38.4 percent to $2.9199 in pre-market trading after the company reported initiation of the Phase 2b ORCA-1 trial for smoking cessation.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) rose 10.7 percent to $68.70 in pre-market trading following Q3 earnings beat.
- Differential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DFBG) rose 9.8 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported it successfully completed the acquisition of a significant portion of Global Brands Group Holding Limited’s North American licensing business.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) rose 9.8 percent to $18.45 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares rose 8.8 percent to $2.23 in pre-market trading after surging 16.48 percent on Monday.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) rose 8.5 percent to $24.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY18 guidance.
- China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) rose 7.4 percent to $2.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.11 percent on Monday.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A.. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 7 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after declining 3.20 percent on Monday.
- Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) rose 6.6 percent to $35.76.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 6.5 percent to $6.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.43 percent on Monday.
- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) rose 6 percent to $90.24 in pre-market trading following Q1 earnings.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 4.6 percent to $42.91 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) rose 4.4 percent to $53.25 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 earnings.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 3.1 percent to $12.85 in pre-market trading after falling 5.32 percent on Monday.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 3 percent to $6.37 in pre-market trading after falling 2.52 percent on Monday.
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) rose 2.8 percent to $41.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Monday..
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2.6 percent to $190.41 in pre-market trading after falling 6.39 percent on Monday.
Losers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares fell 32.2 percent to $2.31 in pre-market trading after rising 6.56 percent on Monday.
- Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) fell 25.2 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 17 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading. Chesapeake Energy reported upbeat Q3 results and announced plans to acquire WildHorse for approximately $3.98 billion.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares fell 15 percent to $3.87 in pre-market after surging 108.72 percent on Monday.
- Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX) fell 12.3 percent to $50.97 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) fell 11.3 percent to $59.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 10.4 percent to $35.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares fell 8.2 percent to $32.05 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) fell 8 percent to $63.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued downbeat Q4 forecast.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) fell 7.6 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares fell 6.5 percent to $37.76 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.44 percent on Monday.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) fell 6 percent to $25.80 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.
