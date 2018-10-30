48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) jumped 108.72 percent to close at $4.55 on Monday. The company earlier issued press release highlighting pre-orders for its vehicles exceeded 64,000 units.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) rose 45.38 percent to close at $169.63. IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to acquire Red Hat in a $34 billion deal, including debt.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 21.55 percent to close at $6.26.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) rose 21.38 percent to close at $30.89 following strong Q3 earnings.
- Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: RLM) gained 19.6 percent to close at $2.99.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) climbed 16.9 percent to close at $4.22 on Monday after falling 3.73 percent on Friday.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 16.5 percent to close at $4.66.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 16.48 percent to close at $2.05 on Monday after climbing 11.39 percent on Friday.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) climbed 15.54 percent to close at $58.50 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and raised its quarterly dividend.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 14.8 percent to close at $3.18.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 13.9 percent to close at $2.13.
- Tower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOWR) rose 13.59 percent to close at $28.08 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) rose 13.24 percent to close at $3.85.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 12.27 percent to close at $7.96.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) rose 11.45 percent to close at $1.85 on Monday after gaining 1.84 percent on Friday.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 11.4 percent to close at $1.27 after the company earlier announced its products will now be available on Walmart's Jet.com platform.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) shares surged 10.77 percent to close at $24.99 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 9.84 percent to close at $2.68 on Monday.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 9.5 percent to close at $19.48.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) gained 8.82 percent to close at $15.91 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) gained 7.46 percent to close at $89.78. KeyBanc upgraded Proofpoint from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) rose 7.08 percent to close at $36.74 after the company beat Q3 EPS estimates.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) gained 5.13 percent to close at $58.40. Leerink Swann upgraded Cerner from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares dropped 26.28 percent to close at $5.05 on Monday.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) fell 23.68 percent to close at $3.32 on Monday after the company announced plans to acquire Penn Virginia for $79.80 per share.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) dropped 21.24 percent to close at $13.98 on Monday after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) dipped 17.93 percent to close at $9.84.
- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) dropped 17.64 percent to close at $78.58 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) declined 17.46 percent to close at $22.78.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) fell 16.62 percent to close at $18.01 after reporting downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropped 16.1 percent to close at $90.68.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 16.05 percent to close at $5.91.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 15.36 percent to close at $2.37 after reporting top-line results in Phase III trial of Baxdela.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 14.7 percent to close at $3.54.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 14.55 percent to close at $33.07.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) fell 14.21 percent to close at $6.16 on Monday after gaining 66.20 percent on Friday.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled 14.1 percent to close at $5.24.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) dropped 13.77 percent to close at $5.26.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) fell 13.57 percent to close at $2.23.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) shares dropped 13.23 percent to close at $14.43 following Q3 earnings.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 12.6 percent to close at $6.80.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares dropped 12.5 percent to close at $2.87.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 12.08 percent to close at $22.41.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares dipped 12.07 percent to close at $3.57.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) dropped 11.03 percent to close at $5.81.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 9.79 percent to close at $2.12.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 7.98 percent to close at $4.61. Morgan Stanley downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares fell 7.87 percent to close at $17.68.
