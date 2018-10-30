Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2018 4:31am   Comments
Share:
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board consumer confidence index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The State Street Investor Confidence Index for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

14 Stocks To Watch For October 30, 2018

Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018