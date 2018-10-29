Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 29, 2018 6:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Yirendai Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) shares are up 7 percent after dfalling 11 percent in the regular trading session.
  • Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 7 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $74 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company also raised FY18 guidance.
  • Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) shares are up 5 percent after falling 5 percent during the day.

Losers

  • Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) shares are down 21 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.10), missing estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $201.48 million, missing estimates by $350,000.
  • Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares are down 11 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 40 cents per share, missing estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $594.595 million, beating estimates by $845,000. Comps were up 5.5 percent. The company says it sees FY18 and FY19 comps growth.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

