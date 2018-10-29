42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ: SOLO) climbed 146.8 percent to $5.38. The company earlier issued press release highlighting pre-orders for its vehicles exceeded 64,000 units.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) gained 47.5 percent to $172.05. IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced plans to acquire Red Hat in a $34 billion deal, including debt.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) climbed 30 percent to $2.2871 after climbing 11.39 percent on Friday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) gained 27.3 percent to $1.58.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) shares climbed 24.5 percent to $28.09 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) gained 20.8 percent to $1.3766 after the company earlier announced its products will now be available on Walmart's Jet.com platform.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 18.5 percent to $4.2789 after falling 3.73 percent on Friday.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) gained 18.3 percent to $4.73.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 16.8 percent to $15.19 after reporting a licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly for the development and commercialization of new medicines in cardio-metabolic disease, neurodegeneration and pain.
- Tower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOWR) gained 16.3 percent to $28.735 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) climbed 15 percent to $29.26 following strong Q3 earnings.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 14.8 percent to $0.4259 after Knight Therapeutics announced the Canadian launch of PROBUPHINE for opioid use disorder.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) climbed 14.5 percent to $1.90 after gaining 1.84 percent on Friday.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) rose 13.8 percent to $16.64 following upbeat Q3 results.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) shares gained 13 percent to $1.7969 after surging 24.96 percent on Friday.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) climbed 11.4 percent to $56.390 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and raised its quarterly dividend.
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 11.3 percent to $2.33 after the company announced an electric vehicle charging network partnership with Hubject.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) climbed 10.3 percent to $3.749.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) rose 10.3 percent to $2.0622.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) climbed 9.7 percent to $78.97.
- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) rose 9.3 percent to $37.51 after the company beat Q3 EPS estimates.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) gained 9.2 percent to $5.49 following Q3 earnings.
- Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) rose 9.1 percent to $21.21 after the company on Sunday presented study results showing its AMBAR Alzheimer's treatment demonstrated a 61% reduction in the progression of moderate Alzheimer's.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) gained 8.3 percent to $5.446.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) rose 7.6 percent to $5.725 after declining 9.06 percent on Friday.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) gained 7 percent to $89.375. KeyBanc upgraded Proofpoint from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) rose 5.2 percent to $40.66 following quarterly results.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) gained 5.1 percent to $58.40. Leerink Swann upgraded Cerner from Market Perform to Outperform.
Losers
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dipped 23 percent to $0.60 after the company reported a filing for a 2.7 million unit offering.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 16.7 percent to $14.78 after the company missed Q3 EPS and sales estimates.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) declined 15.1 percent to $3.69 after the company announced plans to acquire Penn Virginia for $79.80 per share.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) dropped 15 percent to $6.10 after gaining 66.20 percent on Friday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 13.8 percent to $2.4150 after reporting top-line results in Phase III trial of Baxdela.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) fell 12.8 percent to $2.25.
- First Data Corporation (NYSE: FDC) fell 12 percent to $19.02 after reporting downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) dropped 11 percent to $6.27.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) fell 10.5 percent to $6.13.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares dropped 10.1 percent to $17.26.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) declined 8.9 percent to $5.95.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares fell 8.2 percent to $3.73.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 8.1 percent to $2.1598.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 7 percent to $4.66. Morgan Stanley downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
