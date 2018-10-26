Suspected Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc: What We Know

An arrest was made Friday in a nationwide manhunt for the culprit in the mailing of pipe bombs to a dozen current and former Democratic government officials and supporters, many of whom have been targets of President Donald Trump's ire.

The Suspect

The suspect in the mail bombs is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida, according to CBS News. Sayoc was taken into custody at an Auto Zone location in Plantation, Florida, after law enforcement located him through the use of DNA evidence,the report said.

The windows of Sayoc’s vehicle were completely covered with propaganda suggesting a vehemently right-wing political stance. Quotes from Trump, as well as "CNN Sucks," were seen among the stickers plastered on Sayoc's van. Stickers showing a target on Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic opponent in the 2016 election, were also seen on the van.

Sayoc is being charged with five federal crimes: interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said during a Friday press conference.

The charges carry a possible sentence of 48 years in prison upon conviction.

"This is utterly unacceptable. Political violence — or the threat of violence — is antithetical to our vigorous system of self-government," Sessions said of the explosive packages that were sent. "It is a threat to that respect for law and process that allows our people to accept legislation, elections and court rulings with which we do not agree."

Sayoc reportedly has a criminal history. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records show a string of arrests starting in the 1990s, according to CNN. In 2002, Sayoc was arrested by Miami police for threatening to discharge a destructive device.

Sayoc has attended a Trump rally, according to video obtained by CBS.

The Targets

Former President Barack Obama.

Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state, senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

Former CIA Director John Brennan.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California.

Democratic financier and billionaire George Soros.

Democratic financier and billionaire Tom Steyer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Actor Robert De Niro.

Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

Former Democratic Naitonal Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Photo courtesy of the Broward County Sheriff's Office.