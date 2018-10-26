Market Overview

56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2018 12:49pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) shares rose 28.5 percent to $5.55.
  • National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) shares gained 15 percent to $49.31 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results. National Instruments named Eric Starkloff as President and COO.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) climbed 13.7 percent to $82.76. Mellanox Technologies has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies, CNBC reported.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares rose 13.6 percent to $5.25.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 13.2 percent to $4.90.
  • Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) rose 12.2 percent to $25.56 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 11.2 percent to $2.6899. Anavex Life Sciences presented new three-year, longitudinal clinical efficacy data for ANAVEX2-73 in Alzheimer's Disease at the 2018 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Meeting.
  • DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) shares gained 11.1 percent to $35.80 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY18 EPS outlook.
  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) gained 10.9 percent to $31.47 following Q3 earnings.
  • SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC) rose 10.1 percent to $92.69 after reporting strong Q3 earnings.
  • Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) shares surged 9.9 percent to $48.41 following strong Q3 results.
  • Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) climbed 9.7 percent to $33.84 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NASDAQ: TMST) jumped 9 percent to $12.24 following Q3 earnings.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 7.9 percent to $7.075.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares surged 7.7 percent to $2.2947.
  • LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares rose 6.2 percent to $80.55 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) shares surged 6.1 percent to $26.05 after reporting Q3 results.
  • The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) gained 6 percent to $32.41 following Q3 earnings.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) rose 3.8 percent to $5.52. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nokia from Hold to Buy.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) dipped 71.8 percent to $0.3942 after the company reported it will need to pay $38 million-$51 million in penalties if sales of TRULANCE do not meet the minimum amount required per its contract with CRG.
  • Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) dipped 32 percent to $7.43 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and issued weak FY19 guidance.
  • Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) fell 25.3 percent to $7.96 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares tumbled 25.3 percent to $4.51. Syndax Pharmaceuticals said its E2112 study that evaluated entinostat plus exemestane in hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptive 2 negative breast cancer did not meet the first primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival. This, according to the company, would push backward regulatory filing.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NYSE: CUR) dropped 24 percent to $0.6460 after reporting a $2.1 million registered direct offering.
  • Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) dipped 21.4 percent to $118.76 following downbeat Q2 results.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 20.5 percent to $42.950 after reporting downbeat revenue for its first quarter on Thursday.
  • RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dipped 19.8 percent to $6.50.
  • Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares fell 18 percent to $81.22 after the company reported upbeat quarterly results and announced executive departures.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) dropped 17.3 percent to $54.05 after the company missed Q3 EPS estimates.
  • Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) shares fell 17.1 percent to $65.99. Ellie Mae reported upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views. The company issued weak Q4 guidance.
  • Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) dropped 17 percent to $12.00 following Q3 earnings.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) dropped 16.4 percent to $49.65 after the company said it will discontinue development of its UX007 drug candidate.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) dropped 15.6 percent to $5.97. Lattice Semiconductor posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
  • Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) dipped 15.6 percent to $8.00 following Q3 results.
  • Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE: MN) dropped 15.3 percent to $1.74 after the company lowered its quarterly dividend.
  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) tumbled 15.1 percent to $23.91 after reporting Q2 earnings.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares fell 15 percent to $3.590 after reporting downbeat results for its third quarter.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 14.9 percent to $5.95 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company saw daily active users down 1 percent sequentially in the quarter.
  • Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) dipped 14.1 percent to $1.77.
  • Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLUB) shares fell 13.3 percent to $7.98 following Q3 earnings.
  • Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares dropped 13 percent to $23.86 following Q1 earnings.
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) fell 13 percent to $54.22 following Q3 earnings.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) tumbled 12.5 percent to $3.65 following Q1 results.
  • Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) fell 12.1 percent to $15.15 after reporting Q3 results.
  • SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell 12.1 percent to $232.08 following Q3 results.
  • Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) dropped 11.5 percent to $41.38 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) fell 11.1 percent to $7.1253 after rising 4.16 percent on Thursday.
  • Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) dropped 10.7 percent to $1.8750 following Q3 earnings.
  • Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE: JONE) dipped 10.1 percent to $2.68.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) dropped 9.5 percent to $21.60.
  • Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares fell 8.4 percent to $288.34 after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 8 percent to $40.065. First Solar posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed views.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 8 percent to $1,639.975 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII) fell 6.5 percent to $2.29 after a Seeking Alpha article outlined a 'suspected undisclosed SEC investigation.'
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) fell 5.3 percent to $60.48 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 4.1 percent to $1,051.15. Alphabet reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

