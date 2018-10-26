30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 14.8 percent to $83.50 in pre-market trading. Mellanox Technologies has hired a financial adviser to explore a sale after receiving takeover interest from at least two companies, CNBC reported
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) rose 8 percent to $39.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.36 percent on Thursday.
- LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares rose 7.8 percent to $81.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 7.3 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 5.1 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.73 percent on Thursday.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 4.6 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after falling 4.81 percent on Thursday.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) rose 5.1 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after declining 8.35 percent on Thursday.
- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) rose 4.5 percent to $46.05 in pre-market trading after declining 4.17 percent on Thursday.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose 4.4 percent to $102.85 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) rose 4.2 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nokia from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) fell 63.4 percent to $0.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported it will need to pay $38 million-$51 million in penalties if sales of TRULANCE do not meet the minimum amount required per its contract with CRG.
- Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) fell 20.3 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings and issued weak FY19 guidance.
- Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) shares fell 20.2 percent to $63.50 in pre-market trading. Ellie Mae reported upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views. The company issued weak Q4 guidance.
- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares fell 16.3 percent to $82.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly results and announced executive departures.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) fell 15.6 percent to $45.57 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat revenue for its first quarter on Thursday.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) fell 14.8 percent to $6.92 in pre-market trading after rising 4.16 percent on Thursday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) fell 12.2 percent to $6.16 in pre-market trading after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. The company saw daily active users down 1 percent sequentially in the quarter.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares fell 11.6 percent to $3.73 in pre-market after reporting downbeat results for its third quarter.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares fell 10.4 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading. First Solar posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed views.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOB) fell 10 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.38 percent on Thursday.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares fell 9.5 percent to $285.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly revenue.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) fell 8.9 percent to $18.75 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 8.6 percent to $1,628.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) fell 8.4 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading after rising 7.68 percent on Thursday.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) fell 7.6 percent to $50.78 in pre-market trading after rising 4.09 percent on Thursday.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares fell 7.6 percent to $22.16 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.77 percent on Thursday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 7.1 percent to $3.18 in pre-market trading after surging 10.32 percent on Thursday.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) fell 6.4 percent to $74.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its 2018 sales forecast.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) fell 5.2 percent to $60.50 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 5.1 percent to $1,040.00 in pre-market trading. Alphabet reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
